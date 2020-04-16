Louisville football has officially added a very experienced offensive lineman.

In January, Cameron DeGeorge became one of two dozen (!) UConn players who had entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 regular season. Two months later, the lineman indicated that he had given a non-binding commitment to the Louisville football program.

While it took a while, Louisville made it official Wednesday by confirming DeGeorge’s addition to its football roster.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced offensive lineman in Cameron DeGeorge,” Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “We lost a pair of starters from last year’s team, and to be able to land a player with the experience that Cameron has will greatly strengthen our offensive line and our team. He has played in a great conference and has over 30 career starts. We are definitely excited to be adding a player with that type of talent.”

As DeGeorge joins the Louisville football as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Cardinals in 2020. This will serve as his final year of eligibility.

DeGeorge was a three-star signee for the Huskies. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Massachusetts.

During his time with the Huskies, DeGeorge started 33 of the 36 games in which he played. The vast majority of those starts came at the guard position.