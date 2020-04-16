Louisville football has officially added a very experienced offensive lineman.
In January, Cameron DeGeorge became one of two dozen (!) UConn players who had entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 regular season. Two months later, the lineman indicated that he had given a non-binding commitment to the Louisville football program.
While it took a while, Louisville made it official Wednesday by confirming DeGeorge’s addition to its football roster.
“We are thrilled to add an experienced offensive lineman in Cameron DeGeorge,” Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “We lost a pair of starters from last year’s team, and to be able to land a player with the experience that Cameron has will greatly strengthen our offensive line and our team. He has played in a great conference and has over 30 career starts. We are definitely excited to be adding a player with that type of talent.”
As DeGeorge joins the Louisville football as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Cardinals in 2020. This will serve as his final year of eligibility.
DeGeorge was a three-star signee for the Huskies. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Massachusetts.
During his time with the Huskies, DeGeorge started 33 of the 36 games in which he played. The vast majority of those starts came at the guard position.
A global pandemic didn’t seem to stop Charlotte from landing the biggest recruit in school history.
As reported by 247Sports late Wednesday night, the 49ers have landed the signature of four-star Carthage (Tex.) offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford. Yes, a top 20 prospect at the position has indeed submitted a National Letter of Intent with the Conference USA program.
Crawford, a former Arkansas and Baylor commitment, was previously expected to go the junior college route whenever college football returned in 2020. Instead, it appears a heck of a sell job by head coach Will Healy and company landed the No. 35 overall player in the state of Texas.
There are some academic concerns with getting Crawford eligible according to 247Sports but Charlotte seems hopeful they can get the player into school for the fall semester.
Needless to say, this is certainly a marquee recruit for the Conference USA program still in its infancy. Just by joining the class of 2020, Crawford bumped up the 49ers from seventh to second in the 247 team rankings for the league and appears to be the only four-star committed to a CUSA squad.
Just as impressive for Healy’s staff is that they still landed Crawford’s signature despite an NCAA dead period that prevented any sort of campus visits or face-to-face recruiting. There was likely plenty of Zooms and FaceTimes but still, a potential game-changer for a team that just made it to their first postseason last December.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Michigan DE talks ‘betrayal’ of coach whose move to Ohio State made his ‘stomach turn a little bit’
THE SYNOPSIS: Defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Michigan the previous January to take over as co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State. That move didn’t sit well with Aidan Hutchinson. At all.
2017
THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Nebraska helps military dad reunite with family at spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: These types of videos will never, ever get old.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State breaks own national spring game attendance mark
THE SYNOPSIS: 100,189 fans showed up at the scrimmage, topping the 99,391 from the year before.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Condoleezza Rice has conservative stance on College Football Playoff expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: See what we did there?
2014
THE HEADLINE: Losing USC QB battle won’t lead to Max Browne transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: Two-and-a-half years later, Browne left USC. Two weeks after that, he transferred to Pitt.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Chizik still juggling Auburn’s QB decision
THE SYNOPSIS: A guy you may have heard of, Cam Newton, ultimately won the job. Later that year, that same guy claimed the Heisman Trophy.
One of the handful of Nebraska football players who have left the Cornhuskers this offseason has found a new home.
As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Jaron Woodyard announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that he will continue his career at Marshall. In his tweet, Woodyard echoed a quote Tom Brady sent out two years ago.
“Fate whispers to the warrior ‘you cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior replies, ‘I am the storm.'”
As Woodyard has already graduated, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. That will serve as his final season of eligibility.
Woodyard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College. The Maryland native transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018. At the time, he was rated as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver in the country.
His first season with the Nebraska football program, Woodyard appeared in eight games. In 2019, he appeared in three games. This past season, he made his first, and apparently only, start for the Cornhuskers.
In that action, Woodyard caught four passes for 19 yards. He also returned four kicks for another 50 yards.
Woodyard is also fast. Like, track fast. From his Nebraska football bio:
Following spring workouts, Woodyard competed for Nebraska’s track and field team for the outdoor season. He posted the fastest 100-meter dash time on the team (10.47) and second-fastest 200-meter dash time (21.42). Woodyard qualified for the NCAA West Regional as a member of Nebraska’s 4×100-meter relay squad.
While most other schools continue working on their 2021 classes, Baylor football continues to add to its class. As is another FBS school as well.
On its Twitter account Wednesday, Baylor confirmed that football recruit Victor Obi has officially signed with the school and been added to the roster. Despite the fact that Obi is just 17-years-old, he already has one season of college football under his belt as the weakside defensive end spent the 2019 season at Kilgore Junior College.
Obi will come into the Baylor football program armed with three seasons of eligibility. The lineman is expected to redshirt the 2020 season, however. That would still, though, leave him those same three years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Baylor currently has the No. 54 Class of 2020 in the country. That class is also ninth in the Big 12.
In addition to Baylor, Eastern Michigan and also added to its current football recruiting haul.
According to the MAC school, Coleon Smith has signed on as part of EMU’s 2020 recruiting class. A three-star signee, Smith is rated as the No. 56 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan.
“We have been recruiting Coleon for a long, long time,” said head coach Chris Creighton in a statement. “He and his mother came on an official visit last June. He ended up deciding to commit to Indiana, however, things fell through. He is from eastern Michigan and we are Eastern Michigan University! We love it when great people, who are talented, choose to represent their region. Coleon has the chance to be an outstanding offensive lineman for us. We are excited about landing another Big 10 caliber player on our roster.”
Prior to Smith’s signing, EMU carried the No. 8 class in the MAC.