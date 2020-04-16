One of the most decorated transfers of the offseason is officially an LSU football player.
In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker. I early April, Cox committed to the Tigers via social media.
Less than two weeks after that nonbinding commitment, LSU confirmed that Cox has signed with the university and will play his college football for the Tigers.
Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.
In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017. In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award. That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
During his three seasons with the Bison, Cox was credited with 258 tackles. Of those, 32 were for losses. He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year. That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.
In addition to LSU football, Texas was also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.
One of the handful of Nebraska football players who have left the Cornhuskers this offseason has found a new home.
As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Jaron Woodyard announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that he will continue his career at Marshall. In his tweet, Woodyard echoed a quote Tom Brady sent out two years ago.
“Fate whispers to the warrior ‘you cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior replies, ‘I am the storm.'”
As Woodyard has already graduated, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. That will serve as his final season of eligibility.
Woodyard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College. The Maryland native transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018. At the time, he was rated as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver in the country.
His first season with the Nebraska football program, Woodyard appeared in eight games. In 2019, he appeared in three games. This past season, he made his first, and apparently only, start for the Cornhuskers.
In that action, Woodyard caught four passes for 19 yards. He also returned four kicks for another 50 yards.
Woodyard is also fast. Like, track fast. From his Nebraska football bio:
Following spring workouts, Woodyard competed for Nebraska’s track and field team for the outdoor season. He posted the fastest 100-meter dash time on the team (10.47) and second-fastest 200-meter dash time (21.42). Woodyard qualified for the NCAA West Regional as a member of Nebraska’s 4×100-meter relay squad.
While most other schools continue working on their 2021 classes, Baylor football continues to add to its class. As is another FBS school as well.
On its Twitter account Wednesday, Baylor confirmed that football recruit Victor Obi has officially signed with the school and been added to the roster. Despite the fact that Obi is just 17-years-old, he already has one season of college football under his belt as the weakside defensive end spent the 2019 season at Kilgore Junior College.
Obi will come into the Baylor football program armed with three seasons of eligibility. The lineman is expected to redshirt the 2020 season, however. That would still, though, leave him those same three years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Baylor currently has the No. 54 Class of 2020 in the country. That class is also ninth in the Big 12.
In addition to Baylor, Eastern Michigan and also added to its current football recruiting haul.
According to the MAC school, Coleon Smith has signed on as part of EMU’s 2020 recruiting class. A three-star signee, Smith is rated as the No. 56 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan.
“We have been recruiting Coleon for a long, long time,” said head coach Chris Creighton in a statement. “He and his mother came on an official visit last June. He ended up deciding to commit to Indiana, however, things fell through. He is from eastern Michigan and we are Eastern Michigan University! We love it when great people, who are talented, choose to represent their region. Coleon has the chance to be an outstanding offensive lineman for us. We are excited about landing another Big 10 caliber player on our roster.”
Prior to Smith’s signing, EMU carried the No. 8 class in the MAC.
Thanks to an erstwhile Oregon football player, we have back-to-back kicker posts on CFT. Woohoo?
Regardless, Adam Stack made the first official step in a move away from the Oregon football program by entering the NCAA transfer database. This week, Stack took the second step as the Honolulu native announced on Twitter that he will be moving on to Hawaii.
“There’s no place like home!” the kicker wrote. “Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawai‘i.”
At this point, it’s unclear if Stack will join the Hawaii football roster as a graduate transfer. With immediate eligibility, he would have two seasons he can use the next two years. Without it, he’d sit out 2020, leaving him with a year in 2021.
As a true freshman in 2017, Stack served as the Ducks’ primary punter. He averaged 38.4 yards per on his 62 punts.
Because of injury, Stack spent the following season as the Ducks’ primary placekicker. In addition to converting all 36 point-afters, he went six of 10 on field goals.
Stack ended up leaving the Oregon football team two games into the 2019 season.
Stack will be coming to a Hawaii football team that will be under new management. In mid-January, Nick Rolovich left to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State. A week later, Todd Graham was named as Rolovich’s replacement.
Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.
For the second time this week, South Carolina has lost a football player to the transfer portal. I mean, it’s a kicker. But still.
According to 247Sports.com, Alexander Woznick has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, South Carolina football officials have not yet commented on Woznick’s status with the Gamecocks.
For what it’s worth, and as opposed to most of the portal denizens before him, Woznick has not yet addressed the development on his personal Twitter account.
Woznick is currently a walk-on for the Gamecocks. It’s believed he’ll be leaving as a graduate transfer. Either way, he will have immediate eligibility if he moves on to another FBS school.
The South Carolina native took a redshirt as a true freshman. Woznick actually began the 2017 season as the starting placekicker for the South Carolina football team before losing the job. That season, Woznick connected on all but one of his 11 point-after tries and one of three field-goal attempts.
The next two seasons, though, Woznick only attempted (and made) one extra point. Four games in that same span, Woznick handled kickoff duties for the Gamecocks. He was in line for those duties in 2020 before his decision to leave the team.
As we noted Monday, Summie Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football program by entering the transfer portal. The offensive lineman is a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility.