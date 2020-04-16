Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most decorated transfers of the offseason is officially an LSU football player.

In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker. I early April, Cox committed to the Tigers via social media.

Less than two weeks after that nonbinding commitment, LSU confirmed that Cox has signed with the university and will play his college football for the Tigers.

Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.

In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017. In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award. That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

During his three seasons with the Bison, Cox was credited with 258 tackles. Of those, 32 were for losses. He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year. That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.

In addition to LSU football, Texas was also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.