There’s been an official development for the Michigan State football team on the punting front.

Last year, Bryce Baringer placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we noted in early April, Baringer pulled his name out of the portal, an indication that the punter has decided to remain as part of the Michigan State football team.

Around that same time, MSU released an updated roster. Conspicuously absent was the name of Jack Bouwmeester. A Michigan State official subsequently confirmed that Bouwmeester had returned to his native Australia. No reason was given for that departure.

Shortly after that convoluted development, it was reported that Mitchell Crawford was set to transfer into the Michigan State football program from UTEP. If you hadn’t gleaned already, Crawford is a punter.

A couple of weeks after the whole punter kerfuffle was kicked up in East Lansing, MSU confirmed the addition of Crawford to its roster.

Crawford will be coming to Michigan State football as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be the Aussie’s final year of eligibility.

In two seasons with the Miners, Crawford averaged 39.7 yards on his 134 punts. Of those, 29 landed inside the 20-yard line. In 2018, the Queensland native earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

Baringer began his collegiate career at Illinois. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, Baringer transferred to Michigan State prior to the start of the 2018 season. Because of injuries that year to the two punters ahead of him on the depth chart, Baringer played in four games. In that action, he averaged 32.4 yards on 15 punts. Four of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Baringer and Crawford are now two of four punters currently on the Michigan State football roster. The others are redshirt junior walk-on Tyler Hunt and redshirt freshman walk-on Evan Morris. Hunt was the second of the two punters injured during the 2018 season. Hunt, who replaced the injured starter Jake Hartbarger that year, started five games, punting 36 times for an average of 40.1 yards per.