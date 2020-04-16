Spring football is mostly limited to Zoom nowadays due to the coronavirus and the NCAA is making the necessary adjustments to facilitate more interaction with coaches as a result.
In a release issued on Thursday afternoon, the organization confirmed they have made legislative changes to allow for up to eight hours of virtual communication with players. This includes everything from film sessions to full on team meetings.
“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, in a statement. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”
Various conferences had noted they requested such an increase from the previous four hours as more and more of college athletes have transitioned to online learning in the classroom and with their sport. Interestingly, players will also be required to have a formal day off as well. Coaches and players probably already got such a day off given the state of things across the country but there will now be some limits on the interactions going forward.
Physical athletics activities will still continue to be prohibited as COIVD-19 has sent most football teams home for the rest of the spring and summer. The extended hours of “virtual connection” will remain in place until the end of May, which also happens to be the timeline of the NCAA’s ban on face-to-face recruiting as well.
As we get deeper and deeper into the new normal of dealing with the global pandemic, it’s possible both legislative adjustments get pushed back even further on the calendar. Until then, coaches now have a new set of parameters in which to get their work done with players far, far away from any actual football field.
Drama at USC does not cease, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
In a somewhat surprising move due to its timing, Trojans quarterback JT Daniels has entered his name in the transfer portal and is exploring a move out of Los Angeles. The school confirmed the news along with a statement from head coach Clay Helton.
The potential departure of Daniels is a fascinating one. The redshirt sophomore previously said he would remain with the program and compete with Kedon Slovis for the starting gig this fall. The latter took over for the former when he was knocked out for the season with an ACL tear in SC’s first game of 2019.
Daniels was a former five-star recruit who graduated high school a full year early to join the USC program. He won the starting gig as a true freshman and threw for 2,672 yards with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions in 2018.
Despite an encouraging start to his career though, knocking Slovis out of the starting lineup would have been a tall task. Not only was Daniels battling back from a knee injury, he also would have to have been much better on the field than a young QB who threw for 3,502 yards and 30 TD’s last year.
Daniels ability to potentially transfer and play right away is also something to track. NCAA leaders have proposed a one-time exception for players. Still, it remains to be seen when such legislative action would go into effect.
Either way, there is likely to be a bunch of coaches suddenly scrambling for the number to a certain signal-caller in cardinal and gold over the coming hours and days.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football programs. But just how much is a five-star recruit really worth? According to researchers, six-figures worth.
A study from Ohio State attempted to put a number on just what all those stars in recruiting rankings mean to the bottom line of major programs across the country. Their findings, presented as some of the first in the field, go to show just how valuable those signings are in February for teams like the Buckeyes are come the fall.
“There have been a lot of numbers put out there about how much college athletes should get under various compensation proposals,” said Trevon Logan, co-author of the study and an OSU economics professor. “The best recruits had a significant impact on team performance and their ability to appear in the most lucrative postseason bowls.”
Using Rivals recruiting rankings and data from the BCS era, the researchers found that a five-star recruit is worth an average of $650,000 a year for a major program. Four-stars net $350,000 while they said that two-stars “actually reduced revenue by about $13,000 a year.”
The study also found that adding a five-star had little impact on making a bowl game in general (because of the ease of qualifying and state of most powerhouses) but did improve the chance of making a BCS bowl by some four percent. Interestingly, those in charge of the research also accounted for programs like Ohio State and Alabama getting a larger share of the top recruits each year and found that even at those regular BCS contenders, “each five-star recruit still increased revenue by nearly $200,000 a year.”
Such numbers are bound to be brought up by critics and supporters alike as NCAA leaders continue to debate changes regarding name/image/likeness legislation. It’s expected there will be some concrete details regarding some of the proposals in the coming weeks but the eye-popping numbers figure to only enhance the case that some of those big names you hear about every December and February are worth a lot more than just a scholarship.
A global pandemic didn’t seem to stop Charlotte from landing the biggest recruit in school history.
As reported by 247Sports late Wednesday night, the 49ers have landed the signature of four-star Carthage (Tex.) offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford. Yes, a top 20 prospect at the position has indeed submitted a National Letter of Intent with the Conference USA program.
Crawford, a former Arkansas and Baylor commitment, was previously expected to go the junior college route whenever college football returned in 2020. Instead, it appears a heck of a sell job by head coach Will Healy and company landed the No. 35 overall player in the state of Texas.
There are some academic concerns with getting Crawford eligible according to 247Sports but Charlotte seems hopeful they can get the player into school for the fall semester.
Needless to say, this is certainly a marquee recruit for the Conference USA program still in its infancy. Just by joining the class of 2020, Crawford bumped up the 49ers from seventh to second in the 247 team rankings for the league and appears to be the only four-star committed to a CUSA squad.
Just as impressive for Healy’s staff is that they still landed Crawford’s signature despite an NCAA dead period that prevented any sort of campus visits or face-to-face recruiting. There was likely plenty of Zooms and FaceTimes but still, a potential game-changer for a team that just made it to their first postseason last December.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Michigan DE talks ‘betrayal’ of coach whose move to Ohio State made his ‘stomach turn a little bit’
THE SYNOPSIS: Defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Michigan the previous January to take over as co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State. That move didn’t sit well with Aidan Hutchinson. At all.
2017
THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Nebraska helps military dad reunite with family at spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: These types of videos will never, ever get old.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State breaks own national spring game attendance mark
THE SYNOPSIS: 100,189 fans showed up at the scrimmage, topping the 99,391 from the year before.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Condoleezza Rice has conservative stance on College Football Playoff expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: See what we did there?
2014
THE HEADLINE: Losing USC QB battle won’t lead to Max Browne transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: Two-and-a-half years later, Browne left USC. Two weeks after that, he transferred to Pitt.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Chizik still juggling Auburn’s QB decision
THE SYNOPSIS: A guy you may have heard of, Cam Newton, ultimately won the job. Later that year, that same guy claimed the Heisman Trophy.