One of the handful of Nebraska football players who have left the Cornhuskers this offseason has found a new home.

As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Jaron Woodyard announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that he will continue his career at Marshall. In his tweet, Woodyard echoed a quote Tom Brady sent out two years ago.

“Fate whispers to the warrior ‘you cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior replies, ‘I am the storm.'”

As Woodyard has already graduated, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. That will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Woodyard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College. The Maryland native transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018. At the time, he was rated as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver in the country.

His first season with the Nebraska football program, Woodyard appeared in eight games. In 2019, he appeared in three games. This past season, he made his first, and apparently only, start for the Cornhuskers.

In that action, Woodyard caught four passes for 19 yards. He also returned four kicks for another 50 yards.

Woodyard is also fast. Like, track fast. From his Nebraska football bio: