For the second time this week, South Carolina has lost a football player to the transfer portal. I mean, it’s a kicker. But still.

According to 247Sports.com, Alexander Woznick has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, South Carolina football officials have not yet commented on Woznick’s status with the Gamecocks.

For what it’s worth, and as opposed to most of the portal denizens before him, Woznick has not yet addressed the development on his personal Twitter account.

Woznick is currently a walk-on for the Gamecocks. It’s believed he’ll be leaving as a graduate transfer. Either way, he will have immediate eligibility if he moves on to another FBS school.

The South Carolina native took a redshirt as a true freshman. Woznick actually began the 2017 season as the starting placekicker for the South Carolina football team before losing the job. That season, Woznick connected on all but one of his 11 point-after tries and one of three field-goal attempts.

The next two seasons, though, Woznick only attempted (and made) one extra point. Four games in that same span, Woznick handled kickoff duties for the Gamecocks. He was in line for those duties in 2020 before his decision to leave the team.

As we noted Monday, Summie Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football program by entering the transfer portal. The offensive lineman is a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility.