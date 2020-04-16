South Carolina football
South Carolina kicker Alexander Woznick boots his way into the transfer portal

By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 6:26 AM EDT
For the second time this week, South Carolina has lost a football player to the transfer portal. I mean, it’s a kicker. But still.

According to 247Sports.com, Alexander Woznick has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, South Carolina football officials have not yet commented on Woznick’s status with the Gamecocks.

For what it’s worth, and as opposed to most of the portal denizens before him, Woznick has not yet addressed the development on his personal Twitter account.

Woznick is currently a walk-on for the Gamecocks. It’s believed he’ll be leaving as a graduate transfer. Either way, he will have immediate eligibility if he moves on to another FBS school.

The South Carolina native took a redshirt as a true freshman. Woznick actually began the 2017 season as the starting placekicker for the South Carolina football team before losing the job. That season, Woznick connected on all but one of his 11 point-after tries and one of three field-goal attempts.

The next two seasons, though, Woznick only attempted (and made) one extra point. Four games in that same span, Woznick handled kickoff duties for the Gamecocks. He was in line for those duties in 2020 before his decision to leave the team.

As we noted Monday, Summie Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football program by entering the transfer portal. The offensive lineman is a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility.

Hawaii new home for Oregon transfer kicker Adam Stack

Hawaii football
By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
Thanks to an erstwhile Oregon football player, we have back-to-back kicker posts on CFT. Woohoo?

Regardless, Adam Stack made the first official step in a move away from the Oregon football program by entering the NCAA transfer database. This week, Stack took the second step as the Honolulu native announced on Twitter that he will be moving on to Hawaii.

“There’s no place like home!” the kicker wrote. “Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawai‘i.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Stack will join the Hawaii football roster as a graduate transfer. With immediate eligibility, he would have two seasons he can use the next two years. Without it, he’d sit out 2020, leaving him with a year in 2021.

As a true freshman in 2017, Stack served as the Ducks’ primary punter. He averaged 38.4 yards per on his 62 punts.

Because of injury, Stack spent the following season as the Ducks’ primary placekicker. In addition to converting all 36 point-afters, he went six of 10 on field goals.

Stack ended up leaving the Oregon football team two games into the 2019 season.

Stack will be coming to a Hawaii football team that will be under new management. In mid-January, Nick Rolovich left to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State. A week later, Todd Graham was named as Rolovich’s replacement.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game.  Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.

UTSA officially adds two-year New Mexico State starting QB Josh Adkins

UTSA football
By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 5:05 AM EDT
Already with a crowded quarterback room, UTSA has officially added another player at the position to its football roster.

In early March, Josh Adkins took the first step in leaving New Mexico State by entering his name into the transfer portal. A month later, he committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for the UTSA football team.

Wednesday, UTSA confirmed the quarterback’s addition to its football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Adkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. On top of that, he will have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Adkins was rated as the No. 61 pro-style quarterback in the country. Adkins was the highest-rated signee in the Aggies’ class that year. He also took a redshirt for the 2017 season

Adkins was a two-year starter at New Mexico State. In that span, the Spring Branch, Tex., native completed nearly 60 percent of his 830 passes. He finished the NMSU portion of his career with 5,151 yards, 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

As noted earlier, Adkins will enter a crowded quarterback room when he officially joins the UTSA football team in the summer (hopefully). How crowded? Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website previously explained:

With Adkins’ addition, the Roadrunners are set to have six quarterbacks on campus in the fall: Adkins, Frank Harris, Jordan Weeks, Lowell Narcisse, Suddin Sapien and 2020 recruit Cameron Peters. The first four have each started at least one college football game. Adkins is the first quarterback fully recruited by new coach Jeff Traylor.

Indiana makes signing of Stanford transfer Jovan Swann official

Indiana football
By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Like Ohio State, Indiana is confirming the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Way back in December, Jovan Swann opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly four months later, the erstwhile Stanford defensive lineman revealed via Twitter that had decided to transfer into the Indiana football program.

Wednesday, Indiana confirmed that Swann has been added to its football roster.  As a graduate transfer, Swann is eligible to play for the Hoosiers immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“We are pleased to welcome Javon to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He is a young man from just up the road who started the last couple of years at Stanford. Javon’s a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production.”

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks.  Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

Swann earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford in human biology.  He has already been admitted to the IU Kelley School of Business MBA Management program.

Swann was the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal in less than a week.  A couple of days prior, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database.

Williams explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind more than a dozen Stanford players transferring out of the program since the regular season ended:

Williams, a two-year starter, told 247Sports that this big run of transfer portal entrants was somewhat expected in Palo Alto. In fact, head coach David Shaw encouraged his players to explore their options knowing how hard it can be to get into graduate school. Williams labeled potential entry into some Stanford graduate programs as “nearly impossible.”

He said Shaw left the door open for the team’s fifth-year seniors to return to school if they want.

“He wants to make the best decisions for us,” Williams said. “He wants us to make the best decisions for ourselves. I appreciate him for it. He actually told me: ‘Visit anywhere you want. Do anything you want to do. Just make the best decision for you. If Stanford is the best decision for you then I know you’ll come.’

Ohio State adds another four-star recruit to top-ranked 2021 class

Ohio State football
By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
For Ohio State, it’s yet another case of the football recruiting rich getting richer.

A couple of weeks ago, we noted that Ohio State had added a five-star running back to its 2021 football recruiting class. Wednesday afternoon, OSU added another big prospect fish as Florida defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced, “after careful deliberation,” he is “100% committed” to the Buckeyes.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love so dearly at the collegiate level,” Adeleye wrote. “Today marks the beginning of a journey that I know will be life-altering in nature. Without constant prayer and the guidance I’ve received from my family, and coaches close to me this decision would’ve been 10 times harder. I am thankful for the knowledge, wisdom, and guidance that has been given to me throughout this process.

“I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution.

“I would like to also send a special thank you shoutout to coach Donnie Smith, my Mother, and my Father for pushing me and guiding me at every stage of my career. I am eternally grateful.”

Adeleye is a four-star 2021 prospect. He’s rated as the No. 4 end in the country. He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

Ohio State came into Wednesday with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country; Adeleye’s commitment only further solidifies that ranking. OSU has the most four-star commitments for next year’s class with 11. Only North Carolina (10) is in double digits as well.

OSU has also pulled in commitments from three five-star recruits. The Nos. 2-12 schools have three five-star commits combined.

Of the Buckeyes’ 16 2021 commitments, 11 of them are ranked inside the top 100 on the 247Sports.com‘s composite board. It should be noted, though, that No. 2 Clemson has a slightly higher average ranking per recruit (95.55) than OSU (95.52). All 10 of the Tigers’ commits for next year are either four-star (nine) or five-star (one) prospects.