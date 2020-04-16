USC QB JT Daniels makes surprise addition to NCAA transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drama at USC does not cease, even in the middle of a global pandemic.

In a somewhat surprising move due to its timing, Trojans quarterback JT Daniels has entered his name in the transfer portal and is exploring a move out of Los Angeles. The school confirmed the news along with a statement from head coach Clay Helton.

USC QB JT Daniels has put his name in the transfer portal. Here is @USCCoachHelton’s statement: pic.twitter.com/yCl2hnK6Kj — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 16, 2020

The potential departure of Daniels is a fascinating one. The redshirt sophomore previously said he would remain with the program and compete with Kedon Slovis for the starting gig this fall. The latter took over for the former when he was knocked out for the season with an ACL tear in SC’s first game of 2019.

Daniels was a former five-star recruit who graduated high school a full year early to join the USC program. He won the starting gig as a true freshman and threw for 2,672 yards with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions in 2018.

Despite an encouraging start to his career though, knocking Slovis out of the starting lineup would have been a tall task. Not only was Daniels battling back from a knee injury, he also would have to have been much better on the field than a young QB who threw for 3,502 yards and 30 TD’s last year.

A source told me that there is a good chance Daniels returns to #USC, but this is a way to explore his options if the NCAA would allow a single transfer exception to all student athletes. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) April 16, 2020

Daniels ability to potentially transfer and play right away is also something to track. NCAA leaders have proposed a one-time exception for players. Still, it remains to be seen when such legislative action would go into effect.

Either way, there is likely to be a bunch of coaches suddenly scrambling for the number to a certain signal-caller in cardinal and gold over the coming hours and days.