Baylor football
Getty Images

Baylor adds a Div. II long-snapper graduate transfer

By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If nothing else, Baylor will have one of the most eclectic 2020 football recruiting classes.  Oh, and another long-snapper post!

Wednesday, Baylor announced that it had added a 17-year-old junior college transfer to its football roster.  A day later, Baylor announced the addition of a Div. II long-snapper as part of its 2020 football recruiting class.

The addition’s name? Gunnar Royer.

Earlier this month, Royer had announced his commitment to the Baylor football program on Twitter.  As Royer is coming to Waco from Div. II Indiana University of Pennslyvania, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He’s also coming in as a graduate transfer.

This upcoming season will serve as Royer’s final year of eligibility.

Royer served as IUP’s primary long-snapper for most of the last three seasons.  All told, he appeared in 31 games during his time with the lower-level school.

The long-snapper, who also was listed as a defensive end, will be joining a Baylor football program under new management.

Baylor football has gone from 1-11 in Matt Rhule‘s first season with the Bears in 2017 to 11-3 this past season.  The 2019 campaign included a berth in both the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately for BU, Rhule left to take the head job with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.  Less than two weeks later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was named as Rhule’s replacement.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame confirms famed leprechaun mascot will be a female for first time ever
THE SYNOPSIS: The gender history coincided with the 150th anniversary of the birth of college football.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Penn State QB Tommy Stevens enters transfer portal
THE SYNOPSIS: The following month, Stevens reunited with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.  In late August, he was named MSU’s starting quarterback.  In nine games, Stevens completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.  He also ran for 381 yards and another four scores.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Michigan LB appears to threaten Jim Harbaugh with violence in series of disturbing tweets
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the more disturbing storylines of the 2018 college football offseason.  Or any offseason, for that matter. “Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget.” “Let’s not have a murder case On your hands.” Those were tweets from linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse, who tagged the coach in the ominous missives.  The university’s police department investigated the ominous tweets sent out by Mbem-Bosse, who as it turned out left the program in November.  The probe was closed in May of that year with no charges filed.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Myles Garrett admits to ‘choking out’ LSU players
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Garrett made even more headlines when he hit Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph with the Steelers quarterback’s own helmet.

2016

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: As cheerleader, cancer survivor Leah Still steals show at Penn State’s spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: This still warms the heart.  Especially in light of what we all are going through.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mendenhall sees BYU playing way into power conference within three years
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, and BYU remains a football independent.  Oh, and Bronco Mendenhall left eight months later to take the head job at Virginia.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Breaking Bad: Brady Hoke likes Michigan’s chemistry
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoke and U-M ended up with a failing grade in that particular class as the Wolverines went 5-7.  And the coach was canned.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder: college football is ‘in a bad place’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Kansas State head coach pulled no punches in his assessment of the state of the sport. “We’ve allowed it to be TV-driven, and allowed it to become more important to a university than it should be. We’re educational institutions, and what’s really important is trying to enhance the lives of young people and give them guidance and direction to help themselves.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jessica Dorrell resigns from her position with Arkansas
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember her, Bobby Petrino?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame set to release investigation on student’s death tomorrow
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember Declan Sullivan, Brian Kelly?

Indiana transfer RB Ronnie Walker finds new home at Virginia

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia is the latest Power Five program to benefit from the football transfer portal.  And at the expense of a fellow Power Five for good measure.

In early February, Indiana’s Ronnie Walker entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, Virginia confirmed that the running back has signed a grant-in-aid document and been added to by head coach Bronco Mendenhall its football roster.  According to the program, Walker will enroll in classes at UVA this summer.

A three-star 2018 signee, Walker was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  He was also the No. 19 running back in the country.  Walker was the highest-rated signee in the Hoosiers’ class that year on either side of the ball.

In 22 career games, Walker ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries.  He also caught a dozen passes for another 112 yards and a touchdown.  All 12 of his receptions came in 2019.  He ran for a career-high 141 yards in 2018.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility with the Cavaliers starting in 2021.

The addition of Walker could also help the Virginia football team on another front.  From 247Sports.com:

The former Hopewell High School star is the older brother of 2021 Hopewell standout and 247Sports Composite four-star TreVeyon Henderson, who remains a priority recruiting target for the Wahoos despite committing to Ohio State.

Henderson committed to OSU late last month. The Buckeyes currently hold the No. 1 2021 recruiting class in the country.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger’s COVID-19 fundraising effort moves past $100K

Sam Ehlinger
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times.  Still.

As we noted in late March, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Sam Ehlinger had already raised $40,000.  By early April, that number had shot past $70,000.

Two weeks later, Ehlinger has cracked yet another milestone as he went beyond $100,000.  In fact, as of this posting, the fund has passed $102,000.

That money has come in from more than 730 individual donors. The page has also been shared more than 3,700 times.

And where will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:

I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.

Ehlinger followed the lead of Trevor Lawrence with his classy fundraising effort. After getting on the same page as the NCAA, the Clemson quarterback announced a new effort last week “to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation.”

Lawrence had a GoFundMe page similar to Ehlinger’s before it was shuttered by the Clemson compliance department.

If you would like to donate to Lawrence’s effort, click HERE.

Eli Drinkwitz among Missouri coaches taking voluntary pay cuts

Missouri football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Add the Missouri football head coach to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches.  Louisville soon followed suitAs did Wake Forest and Washington State. Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay.  Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

That list has officially grown.  And will continue, no doubt.

Thursday night, the university announced that Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz has taken a voluntary cut in pay.  The reduction in salary will last at least the next three months.

Joining Drinkwitz in the voluntary reduction are MU coaches Cuonzo Martin (men’s basketball), Robin Pingeton (women’s basketball), Brian Smith (wrestling) and Steve Bieser (baseball).  Additionally, athletic director Jim Sterk is foregoing salary over the same timeframe as well.

“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President Choi and other University leaders at this time,” a statement from Sterk read. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.

“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation. All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”

Drnkwitz was hired in December to replace Barry Odom, who was fired in late November.