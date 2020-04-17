Baylor has waited nearly four years to hear their NCAA fate. Thanks to the coronavirus, the school will keep waiting indefinitely.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News this week, BU athletic director Mack Rhoades confirmed that his school is among those impacted by a pause in the NCAA enforcement process. The organization announced the Committee on Infractions would be put on hold until at least May 31.

“I think everyone wants to know,” Rhoades said. “At this point in time, I can honestly say it’s something I can’t answer because I don’t have the answer. We’re waiting for whenever that time is and will be prepared to do what we need to do when that time comes.”

The allegations stem in large part from the scandal surrounding Art Briles‘ tenure in Waco. The school was cited over two years ago for lack of institutional control and had hoped to know their fate prior to the 2020 season.

Yet, the sport has hit pause due to COVID-19. As a result, both the season and any potential NCAA penalties may not be known until 2021. There had been some hope that a resolution could have been reached in the next few months but an already lengthy process figures to hang over the start of new coach Dave Aranda‘s tenure — whenever it begins.

It’s possible that the NCAA may hold hearings over video conference after the end of May but given everything on their plate right now, slapping the wrist of some football programs may not rank all that high on their list of priorities.