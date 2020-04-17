Baylor football
Baylor hearing with NCAA Committee on Infractions put on hold due to coronavirus

By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Baylor has waited nearly four years to hear their NCAA fate. Thanks to the coronavirus, the school will keep waiting indefinitely.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News this week, BU athletic director Mack Rhoades confirmed that his school is among those impacted by a pause in the NCAA enforcement process. The organization announced the Committee on Infractions would be put on hold until at least May 31.

“I think everyone wants to know,” Rhoades said. “At this point in time, I can honestly say it’s something I can’t answer because I don’t have the answer. We’re waiting for whenever that time is and will be prepared to do what we need to do when that time comes.”

The allegations stem in large part from the scandal surrounding Art Briles‘ tenure in Waco. The school was cited over two years ago for lack of institutional control and had hoped to know their fate prior to the 2020 season.

Yet, the sport has hit pause due to COVID-19. As a result, both the season and any potential NCAA penalties may not be known until 2021. There had been some hope that a resolution could have been reached in the next few months but an already lengthy process figures to hang over the start of new coach Dave Aranda‘s tenure — whenever it begins.

It’s possible that the NCAA may hold hearings over video conference after the end of May but given everything on their plate right now, slapping the wrist of some football programs may not rank all that high on their list of priorities.

UNLV could be cutting air travel for away football games amid budget concerns

By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
UNLV could be trading plane rides for bus rides in 2020 and beyond.

Citing budget concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois noted that slashing the program’s travel expenses are among the items being looked at as the school deals with the financial fallout related to COVID-19.

“We’ve been in continuous conversation with the Mountain West Conference,” Reed-Francois told the Las Vegas Sun. “We’re going to look at travel expenses, we’re going to look at the number of away games. We may be looking at bussing to places we may have flown before.”

The Sun notes that UNLV spent some $2.7 million on travel across all sports. Football made up nearly a fifth of that amount to the dune of $587,000.

As currently constructed, the Rebels will have seven home games in 2020. While it would be a stretch to bus to an away game like the ones at Iowa State or certainly Hawaii, they do have somewhat manageable (if long) visits to MWC venues at San Diego State, San Jose State and Fresno State that they could travel to via the highway.

Needless to say, this would be quite the headache for a new coaching staff under Marcus ArroyoIn addition to the travel issues, there are also outstanding concerns over the opening of Allegiant Stadium and its usage for the school as well.

Cutting back on air travel is bound to be something other programs start exploring either way — especially at the Group of Five level.  It seems the Rebels will just be the first of many to drill down into some of the details on the balance sheet over the coming weeks and months.

Luke Fickell, Ryan Silverfield added to AAC working group on football’s return

AAC
By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
The AAC is turning to some of their football coaches to get a better handle on how — and when — college football will return in the fall.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, American Athletic commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed the creation of a new conference working group designed to “discuss various scenarios for a potential football season.” Among those involved is Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and new Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield

Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Temple counterpart Pat Kraft are also involved.

“We don’t know if we’ll have a green light or if we start later in September or October, you’re still going to need that time to work,” Aresco told the paper. “There’s got to be that lead time, regardless.

The proper lead up or ramp up time involved in a college football start unlike any other is a key question for the sport right now. We’ve seen suggestions of everything from eight weeks prior to the season to seven to as short as four from a select few.

Interestingly, Aresco seems to be one of the few who is coming around to the idea of CFB starting up even if there are not students on campus. That point has generally been reinforced in comments from others but it seems the situation among the Group of Five leagues, especially financially, could be hastening a return sooner rather than later.

“I’m still weighing that. My position right now is if schools are offering virtual classes, as far as I’m concerned, they’re in session,” said Aresco. “It may be that you can’t accommodate thousands of kids on campus because you can’t control the situation with social distancing. But you could deal with 100 football players or 50 athletes from other sports. Perhaps you can accommodate that with quarantine and testing and other types of things. Perhaps you can play even if there weren’t students physically on campus. If there’s a safe way to do it, that’s the key. I would emphasize that health and safety have been the top priority in everything we’ve talked about.”

Who knows ultimately what kind of 2020 season ends up happening in college football but it’s been pretty clear that even with everybody stuck at home due to COVID-19, everybody is working on advancing scenarios for a potential return to the gridiron.

Oregon hires former South Carolina OC to fill WR opening

Oregon WR coach Bryan McClendon
By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Oregon may not actually be able to physically bring their newest assistant to campus but they’ve made a hire nevertheless.

As first reported by FootballScoop, the Ducks are in the process of hiring Bryan McClendon to Mario Cristobal‘s staff. The cross-country move, whenever it ends up happening for real amid a global pandemic, is set to fill out the team’s 2020 assistant ranks.

McClendon is highly regarded for his recruiting abilities, making him a good fit for one of the Pac-12’s best staffs on the trail. He served as South Carolina offensive coordinator for the past three years under Will Muschamp prior to the hire of Mike Bobo in Columbia.

The opening for McClendon comes as former UO receivers coach Jovon Bougknight took a similar position at Kentucky this offseason.

The addition also gives quite the SEC flavor to the Ducks offensive staff in the Pacific Northwest. Tight ends coach Bobby Williams came over from Alabama with Cristobal while new OC Joe Moorhead was of course the former Mississippi State head coach.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame confirms famed leprechaun mascot will be a female for first time ever
THE SYNOPSIS: The gender history coincided with the 150th anniversary of the birth of college football.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Penn State QB Tommy Stevens enters transfer portal
THE SYNOPSIS: The following month, Stevens reunited with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.  In late August, he was named MSU’s starting quarterback.  In nine games, Stevens completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.  He also ran for 381 yards and another four scores.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Michigan LB appears to threaten Jim Harbaugh with violence in series of disturbing tweets
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the more disturbing storylines of the 2018 college football offseason.  Or any offseason, for that matter. “Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget.” “Let’s not have a murder case On your hands.” Those were tweets from linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse, who tagged the coach in the ominous missives.  The university’s police department investigated the ominous tweets sent out by Mbem-Bosse, who as it turned out left the program in November.  The probe was closed in May of that year with no charges filed.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Myles Garrett admits to ‘choking out’ LSU players
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Garrett made even more headlines when he hit Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph with the Steelers quarterback’s own helmet.

2016

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: As cheerleader, cancer survivor Leah Still steals show at Penn State’s spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: This still warms the heart.  Especially in light of what we all are going through.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mendenhall sees BYU playing way into power conference within three years
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, and BYU remains a football independent.  Oh, and Bronco Mendenhall left eight months later to take the head job at Virginia.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Breaking Bad: Brady Hoke likes Michigan’s chemistry
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoke and U-M ended up with a failing grade in that particular class as the Wolverines went 5-7.  And the coach was canned.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder: college football is ‘in a bad place’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Kansas State head coach pulled no punches in his assessment of the state of the sport. “We’ve allowed it to be TV-driven, and allowed it to become more important to a university than it should be. We’re educational institutions, and what’s really important is trying to enhance the lives of young people and give them guidance and direction to help themselves.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jessica Dorrell resigns from her position with Arkansas
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember her, Bobby Petrino?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame set to release investigation on student’s death tomorrow
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember Declan Sullivan, Brian Kelly?