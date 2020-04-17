Griffin twins to speak at UCF virtual commencement

One of the best college football stories of the past few years is getting a very cool second act at UCF. Virtually, at least.

In an announcement by the school on Thursday, the Knights have confirmed that their commencement speakers this year will be none other than Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. The two brothers were stars on the football field at Central Florida before becoming draft picks and starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

The twins will deliver their speeches online on May 2 as the university confers degrees on thousands of students over the internet. The event is a marquee one too in more ways than one. The school is celebrating their 50th anniversary commencement and will involve nearly 8,600 students.

Shaquill is a former Knights defensive back who turned into a third round NFL draft pick in 2017. Brother Shaquem played a large role in leading the team to an undefeated season the following year, earning numerous accolades for his play on the field despite being a partial amputee. He was eventually drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks.

The two earned their degrees from UCF together in 2016.

Now they’ll be trying to pass on some words of wisdom to the next generation of black and gold.