Luke Fickell, Ryan Silverfield added to AAC working group on football’s return

By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
The AAC is turning to some of their football coaches to get a better handle on how — and when — college football will return in the fall.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, American Athletic commissioner Mike Aresco confirmed the creation of a new conference working group designed to “discuss various scenarios for a potential football season.” Among those involved is Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and new Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield

Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Temple counterpart Pat Kraft are also involved.

“We don’t know if we’ll have a green light or if we start later in September or October, you’re still going to need that time to work,” Aresco told the paper. “There’s got to be that lead time, regardless.

The proper lead up or ramp up time involved in a college football start unlike any other is a key question for the sport right now. We’ve seen suggestions of everything from eight weeks prior to the season to seven to as short as four from a select few.

Interestingly, Aresco seems to be one of the few who is coming around to the idea of CFB starting up even if there are not students on campus. That point has generally been reinforced in comments from others but it seems the situation among the Group of Five leagues, especially financially, could be hastening a return sooner rather than later.

“I’m still weighing that. My position right now is if schools are offering virtual classes, as far as I’m concerned, they’re in session,” said Aresco. “It may be that you can’t accommodate thousands of kids on campus because you can’t control the situation with social distancing. But you could deal with 100 football players or 50 athletes from other sports. Perhaps you can accommodate that with quarantine and testing and other types of things. Perhaps you can play even if there weren’t students physically on campus. If there’s a safe way to do it, that’s the key. I would emphasize that health and safety have been the top priority in everything we’ve talked about.”

Who knows ultimately what kind of 2020 season ends up happening in college football but it’s been pretty clear that even with everybody stuck at home due to COVID-19, everybody is working on advancing scenarios for a potential return to the gridiron.

Oregon hires former South Carolina OC to fill WR opening

Oregon WR coach Bryan McClendon
By Bryan FischerApr 17, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Oregon may not actually be able to physically bring their newest assistant to campus but they’ve made a hire nevertheless.

As first reported by FootballScoop, the Ducks are in the process of hiring Bryan McClendon to Mario Cristobal‘s staff. The cross-country move, whenever it ends up happening for real amid a global pandemic, is set to fill out the team’s 2020 assistant ranks.

McClendon is highly regarded for his recruiting abilities, making him a good fit for one of the Pac-12’s best staffs on the trail. He served as South Carolina offensive coordinator for the past three years under Will Muschamp prior to the hire of Mike Bobo in Columbia.

The opening for McClendon comes as former UO receivers coach Jovon Bougknight took a similar position at Kentucky this offseason.

The addition also gives quite the SEC flavor to the Ducks offensive staff in the Pacific Northwest. Tight ends coach Bobby Williams came over from Alabama with Cristobal while new OC Joe Moorhead was of course the former Mississippi State head coach.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame confirms famed leprechaun mascot will be a female for first time ever
THE SYNOPSIS: The gender history coincided with the 150th anniversary of the birth of college football.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Penn State QB Tommy Stevens enters transfer portal
THE SYNOPSIS: The following month, Stevens reunited with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.  In late August, he was named MSU’s starting quarterback.  In nine games, Stevens completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.  He also ran for 381 yards and another four scores.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Michigan LB appears to threaten Jim Harbaugh with violence in series of disturbing tweets
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the more disturbing storylines of the 2018 college football offseason.  Or any offseason, for that matter. “Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget.” “Let’s not have a murder case On your hands.” Those were tweets from linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse, who tagged the coach in the ominous missives.  The university’s police department investigated the ominous tweets sent out by Mbem-Bosse, who as it turned out left the program in November.  The probe was closed in May of that year with no charges filed.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Myles Garrett admits to ‘choking out’ LSU players
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, Garrett made even more headlines when he hit Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph with the Steelers quarterback’s own helmet.

2016

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: As cheerleader, cancer survivor Leah Still steals show at Penn State’s spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: This still warms the heart.  Especially in light of what we all are going through.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mendenhall sees BYU playing way into power conference within three years
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, and BYU remains a football independent.  Oh, and Bronco Mendenhall left eight months later to take the head job at Virginia.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Breaking Bad: Brady Hoke likes Michigan’s chemistry
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoke and U-M ended up with a failing grade in that particular class as the Wolverines went 5-7.  And the coach was canned.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder: college football is ‘in a bad place’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Kansas State head coach pulled no punches in his assessment of the state of the sport. “We’ve allowed it to be TV-driven, and allowed it to become more important to a university than it should be. We’re educational institutions, and what’s really important is trying to enhance the lives of young people and give them guidance and direction to help themselves.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jessica Dorrell resigns from her position with Arkansas
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember her, Bobby Petrino?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame set to release investigation on student’s death tomorrow
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember Declan Sullivan, Brian Kelly?

Baylor adds a Div. II long-snapper graduate transfer

Baylor football
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
If nothing else, Baylor will have one of the most eclectic 2020 football recruiting classes.  Oh, and another long-snapper post!

Wednesday, Baylor announced that it had added a 17-year-old junior college transfer to its football roster.  A day later, Baylor announced the addition of a Div. II long-snapper as part of its 2020 football recruiting class.

The addition’s name? Gunnar Royer.

Earlier this month, Royer had announced his commitment to the Baylor football program on Twitter.  As Royer is coming to Waco from Div. II Indiana University of Pennslyvania, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He’s also coming in as a graduate transfer.

This upcoming season will serve as Royer’s final year of eligibility.

Royer served as IUP’s primary long-snapper for most of the last three seasons.  All told, he appeared in 31 games during his time with the lower-level school.

The long-snapper, who also was listed as a defensive end, will be joining a Baylor football program under new management.

Baylor football has gone from 1-11 in Matt Rhule‘s first season with the Bears in 2017 to 11-3 this past season.  The 2019 campaign included a berth in both the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately for BU, Rhule left to take the head job with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.  Less than two weeks later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was named as Rhule’s replacement.

Indiana transfer RB Ronnie Walker finds new home at Virginia

Virginia football
By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Virginia is the latest Power Five program to benefit from the football transfer portal.  And at the expense of a fellow Power Five for good measure.

In early February, Indiana’s Ronnie Walker entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, Virginia confirmed that the running back has signed a grant-in-aid document and been added to by head coach Bronco Mendenhall its football roster.  According to the program, Walker will enroll in classes at UVA this summer.

A three-star 2018 signee, Walker was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  He was also the No. 19 running back in the country.  Walker was the highest-rated signee in the Hoosiers’ class that year on either side of the ball.

In 22 career games, Walker ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries.  He also caught a dozen passes for another 112 yards and a touchdown.  All 12 of his receptions came in 2019.  He ran for a career-high 141 yards in 2018.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility with the Cavaliers starting in 2021.

The addition of Walker could also help the Virginia football team on another front.  From 247Sports.com:

The former Hopewell High School star is the older brother of 2021 Hopewell standout and 247Sports Composite four-star TreVeyon Henderson, who remains a priority recruiting target for the Wahoos despite committing to Ohio State.

Henderson committed to OSU late last month. The Buckeyes currently hold the No. 1 2021 recruiting class in the country.