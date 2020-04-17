Add the Missouri football head coach to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches. Louisville soon followed suit. As did Wake Forest and Washington State. Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
That list has officially grown. And will continue, no doubt.
Thursday night, the university announced that Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz has taken a voluntary cut in pay. The reduction in salary will last at least the next three months.
Joining Drinkwitz in the voluntary reduction are MU coaches Cuonzo Martin (men’s basketball), Robin Pingeton (women’s basketball), Brian Smith (wrestling) and Steve Bieser (baseball). Additionally, athletic director Jim Sterk is foregoing salary over the same timeframe as well.
“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President Choi and other University leaders at this time,” a statement from Sterk read. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.
“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation. All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”
Drnkwitz was hired in December to replace Barry Odom, who was fired in late November.
By way of an erstwhile Virginia football player, I believe we have our second-ever long-snapper portal post here at CFT. In Biblical terms, I believe this development would be described as the end times. Or the end of days. Or something along those lines.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Virginia long-snapper Enzo Anthony has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, there’s bee no acknowledgment of the development from either the player or the football program.
Enzo was a true freshman this past season. He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games. The only game in which he didn’t see the field? From his official bio:
[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)
Barring the NCAA changing its current rules, Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he transfers to another FBS school, of course. That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
And as for the lede, in which we noted Enzo was the second-ever long-snapper portal post at CFT? The first was Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019.
Ball State is on the right end of the football transfer portal after being on the wrong side late last year.
Earlier this offseason, Anthony Epke took the initial step in leaving Rice by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thursday, Ball State confirmed in a tweet that the linebacker has been added to its football roster.
As Epke will be coming to the MAC school as a graduate transfer, he’ll have immediate eligibility. The 2020 season will serve as his final year at the collegiate level.
Coming out of high school in Pflugerville, Tex., Epke was a two-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
In 2017, Epke played in 11 games. The following season seemed to serve as a breakout year for the 6-0, 234-pound linebacker. That year, Epke led the Owls with 6½ tackles for loss and six sacks. For that, he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA recognition.
This past season, Epke started the first five games of the year before going down with an injury. He came back later in the year to appear in three additional games.
Epke will finish the Rice portion of his playing career with 67 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss, 9½ sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
In the Epke release, Ball State also acknowledged two other lower-level additions to its football roster.
Two other defensive graduate transfers signed with Ball State earlier this academic year – defensive lineman Chris Agyemang (Sacred Heart University) and defensive back J.T. Wahee (Norfolk State University).
San Diego State went through an unexpected head football coaching change this offseason. Normally, such a change brings about roster churn. This week, that churn reared its head.
According to 247Sports.com, Liloa Kapiko is the latest to make his way into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, the San Diego State football program has not address the defensive end’s status with the Aztecs. At least publicly, they haven’t.
Kapiko as a three-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019. The Honolulu native was rated as the N. 20 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii.
The 6-5, 235-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.
A move back to the islands wouldn’t be unprecedented for Kapiko. Earlier this week, we noted that Honolulu native Adam Stack transferred from Oregon to Hawaii.
In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement. This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.
During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.
San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.
Alabama football certainly likes itself some President Trump.
Over the past several days, sports has taken a central seat when it comes to reopening the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While professional sports have been a central focus of that part of the conversation, college football was added to the discussion this week as well.
During his daily press briefing Thursday, the POTUS discussed a phased approach to opening the country back up. In doing so, Alabama football was used as an example by President Trump to getting back to some semblance of normal.
“Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game. Or 110,000 to be exact,” this country’s president stated. “We want 110,000 people there. We want every seat occupied.”
It should be noted that Bryant-Denny Stadium’s capacity is in the neighborhood of 102,000.
That said, the official Twitter account of Alabama football took note of the public shoutout from President Trump.
“That’s what we like to hear Mr. President!” the tweet began. “We will keep doing our part to make this happen.”
In November of last year, Alabama played host to President Trump for the LSU game in Tuscaloosa. In April of 2018, Alabama’s 2017 national championship team was feted by the POTUS at the White House.
In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won 62.1 percent of the vote in the state of Alabama. Trump’s challenger, Hillary Clinton, won 34.4 percent.