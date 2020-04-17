Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For Missouri, it was quite the busy day on the football transfer portal front. First, the not-so-positive development.

According to multiple media outlets, Anthony Watkins has made his way into the NCAA transfer database. That could be the player’s first step toward leaving the Missouri football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Watkins was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2019. Baylor and Texas Tech were the Texas native’s only other Power Five offers.

In his lone appearance as a true freshman, Watkins ran for 19 yards on six carries.

Now, for the positive.

On his personal Twitter account, Michael Maietti announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with Missouri football. In late January, Maietti announced that he would be transferring from Rutgers.

The Tigers will be getting a very experienced offensive lineman in Maietti. In the past three seasons, Maietti has started 33 games at center for the Scarlet Knights. The New Jersey native earned Academic All-Big Ten honors each of the last three seasons.

Coming out of high school in New Jersey, Maietti was a two-star signee in 2016.

As a graduate transfer, Maietti is eligible to play immediately for the Tigers. The upcoming season is his final year of eligibility.