San Diego State DE Liloa Kapiko hits the transfer portal

By John TaylorApr 17, 2020, 4:44 AM EDT
San Diego State went through an unexpected head football coaching change this offseason.  Normally, such a change brings about roster churn.  This week, that churn reared its head.

According to 247Sports.com, Liloa Kapiko is the latest to make his way into the NCAA transfer database.  Thus far, the San Diego State football program has not address the defensive end’s status with the Aztecs.  At least publicly, they haven’t.

Kapiko as a three-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019.  The Honolulu native was rated as the N. 20 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii.

The 6-5, 235-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

A move back to the islands wouldn’t be unprecedented for Kapiko.  Earlier this week, we noted that Honolulu native Adam Stack transferred from Oregon to Hawaii.

In early JanuaryRocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.  This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019.  Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.

Alabama football Twitter reacts to President Trump shoutout

By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Alabama football certainly likes itself some President Trump.

Over the past several days, sports has taken a central seat when it comes to reopening the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.  While professional sports have been a central focus of that part of the conversation, college football was added to the discussion this week as well.

During his daily press briefing Thursday, the POTUS discussed a phased approach to opening the country back up.  In doing so, Alabama football was used as an example by President Trump to getting back to some semblance of normal.

“Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game. Or 110,000 to be exact,” this country’s president stated. “We want 110,000 people there. We want every seat occupied.”

It should be noted that Bryant-Denny Stadium’s capacity is in the neighborhood of 102,000.

That said, the official Twitter account of Alabama football took note of the public shoutout from President Trump.

“That’s what we like to hear Mr. President!” the tweet began. “We will keep doing our part to make this happen.”

In November of last year, Alabama played host to President Trump for the LSU game in Tuscaloosa.  In April of 2018, Alabama’s 2017 national championship team was feted by the POTUS at the White House.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won 62.1 percent of the vote in the state of Alabama.  Trump’s challenger, Hillary Clinton, won 34.4 percent.

Michigan State announces signing of UTEP transfer punter Mitchell Crawford

By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
There’s been an official development for the Michigan State football team on the punting front.

Last year, Bryce Baringer placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we noted in early April, Baringer pulled his name out of the portal, an indication that the punter has decided to remain as part of the Michigan State football team.

Around that same time, MSU released an updated roster. Conspicuously absent was the name of Jack Bouwmeester. A Michigan State official subsequently confirmed that Bouwmeester had returned to his native Australia. No reason was given for that departure.

Shortly after that convoluted development, it was reported that Mitchell Crawford was set to transfer into the Michigan State football program from UTEP.  If you hadn’t gleaned already, Crawford is a punter.

A couple of weeks after the whole punter kerfuffle was kicked up in East Lansing, MSU confirmed the addition of Crawford to its roster.

Crawford will be coming to Michigan State football as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season will be the Aussie’s final year of eligibility.

In two seasons with the Miners, Crawford averaged 39.7 yards on his 134 punts. Of those, 29 landed inside the 20-yard line. In 2018, the Queensland native earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

Baringer began his collegiate career at Illinois. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017, Baringer transferred to Michigan State prior to the start of the 2018 season. Because of injuries that year to the two punters ahead of him on the depth chart, Baringer played in four games. In that action, he averaged 32.4 yards on 15 punts. Four of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Baringer and Crawford are now two of four punters currently on the Michigan State football roster. The others are redshirt junior walk-on Tyler Hunt and redshirt freshman walk-on Evan Morris. Hunt was the second of the two punters injured during the 2018 season. Hunt, who replaced the injured starter Jake Hartbarger that year, started five games, punting 36 times for an average of 40.1 yards per.

Georgia football staffer released from hospital after six-week stay battling coronavirus

By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Thanks to a Georgia football staffer, there’s some good news to share amidst this worldwide health maelstrom.

Back on March 13, we noted that Kirby Smart and other members of the Georgia football program were told to self-quarantine in the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic.  Eleven days prior to that, a member of that extended Georgia football staff, video coordinator Jeremy Klawsky, was hospitalized for what was initially diagnosed as the flu.  March 18, however, Klawsky was confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Klawsky was in intensive care for four weeks.  His breathing tube was removed in early April.  Thursday, after six weeks in the hospital, Klawsky was released, the Georgia football program confirmed.

From the release:

Piedmont staff organized a “Hero’s Walk” where members of the hospital staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, administrators and other support staff, lined the hallways of the hospital to bid him farewell and congratulate him on his recovery. Georgia Athletic Association staff were allowed to participate in this touching ceremony by waiting outside the hospital to view Jeremy and his family as he exited. The Athletic Association staff attendance demonstrated support for him as well as showed appreciation to the many healthcare workers who participated in his care during his hospitalization.

The healthcare facility also posted a video of the “Hero’s Walk” on its Twitter account.

“Jeremy is a great member of our staff,” the Georgia football head coach told ESPN.com. “He has always been an extremely hard worker and an expert with our video. We are excited about the step he took in his recovery today, being discharged from the hospital. We look forward to continuing to support Jeremy as he recovers. Thank you to all the staff at Piedmont Athens Regional, who worked tirelessly to help Jeremy.”

Utah AD says decision on CFB season could come by mid-June

By Bryan FischerApr 16, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT
College football’s future could be decided come mid-June according to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.

As relayed by the Salt Lake Tribune, Harlan recently told a local radio show that any potential changes to the sport’s calendar would likely occur around the middle of the summer with regards to either pushing things back or even truncating the 2020 campaign.

“The way I see it is, I think there needs to be some understanding of where we’re at, let’s say mid-June if we’re still kind of in an environment like we are now,” Harlan said. “In mid-June, I think we’re going to have to really take a look at and make any alterations to the football season.”

Harlan’s comments carry a little more weight than your average AD as he’s on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. The mid-June cutoff has been brought up by others and tracks with many coaches and administrators saying there needs to be a “ramp up” period for players prior to fall camp starting. Estimates have ranged from four weeks to eight weeks prior to preseason sessions, with Harlan saying seven weeks is the “happy spot” most have arrived at.

That would put players back and working out by some point in July at the latest if the season is to proceed as scheduled. College commissioners and presidents have already said that having regular students on campus is going to be a prerequisite so there are even some mile markers that schools will have to hit before even considering the return of football players.

Obviously the coronavirus has affected just about every aspect of the country right now and college football is no different. Getting back to normal still seems like it will be a long ways off. As Harlan and others have remarked however, we could be approaching a few key dates for knowing just when, exactly, we might get back to seeing fade routes and goal line stands on the gridiron this fall.