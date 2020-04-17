Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

San Diego State went through an unexpected head football coaching change this offseason. Normally, such a change brings about roster churn. This week, that churn reared its head.

According to 247Sports.com, Liloa Kapiko is the latest to make his way into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, the San Diego State football program has not address the defensive end’s status with the Aztecs. At least publicly, they haven’t.

Kapiko as a three-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019. The Honolulu native was rated as the N. 20 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii.

The 6-5, 235-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

A move back to the islands wouldn’t be unprecedented for Kapiko. Earlier this week, we noted that Honolulu native Adam Stack transferred from Oregon to Hawaii.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement. This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.