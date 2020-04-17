Virginia is the latest Power Five program to benefit from the football transfer portal. And at the expense of a fellow Power Five for good measure.
In early February, Indiana’s Ronnie Walker entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, Virginia confirmed that the running back has signed a grant-in-aid document and been added to by head coach Bronco Mendenhall its football roster. According to the program, Walker will enroll in classes at UVA this summer.
A three-star 2018 signee, Walker was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. He was also the No. 19 running back in the country. Walker was the highest-rated signee in the Hoosiers’ class that year on either side of the ball.
In 22 career games, Walker ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries. He also caught a dozen passes for another 112 yards and a touchdown. All 12 of his receptions came in 2019. He ran for a career-high 141 yards in 2018.
Barring something out of the ordinary, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility with the Cavaliers starting in 2021.
The addition of Walker could also help the Virginia football team on another front. From 247Sports.com:
The former Hopewell High School star is the older brother of 2021 Hopewell standout and 247Sports Composite four-star TreVeyon Henderson, who remains a priority recruiting target for the Wahoos despite committing to Ohio State.
Henderson committed to OSU late last month. The Buckeyes currently hold the No. 1 2021 recruiting class in the country.
Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times. Still.
As we noted in late March, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Sam Ehlinger had already raised $40,000. By early April, that number had shot past $70,000.
Two weeks later, Ehlinger has cracked yet another milestone as he went beyond $100,000. In fact, as of this posting, the fund has passed $102,000.
That money has come in from more than 730 individual donors. The page has also been shared more than 3,700 times.
And where will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:
I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.
Ehlinger followed the lead of Trevor Lawrence with his classy fundraising effort. After getting on the same page as the NCAA, the Clemson quarterback announced a new effort last week “to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation.”
Lawrence had a GoFundMe page similar to Ehlinger’s before it was shuttered by the Clemson compliance department.
Add the Missouri football head coach to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches. Louisville soon followed suit. As did Wake Forest and Washington State. Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
That list has officially grown. And will continue, no doubt.
Thursday night, the university announced that Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz has taken a voluntary cut in pay. The reduction in salary will last at least the next three months.
Joining Drinkwitz in the voluntary reduction are MU coaches Cuonzo Martin (men’s basketball), Robin Pingeton (women’s basketball), Brian Smith (wrestling) and Steve Bieser (baseball). Additionally, athletic director Jim Sterk is foregoing salary over the same timeframe as well.
“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President Choi and other University leaders at this time,” a statement from Sterk read. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.
“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation. All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”
Drnkwitz was hired in December to replace Barry Odom, who was fired in late November.
By way of an erstwhile Virginia football player, I believe we have our second-ever long-snapper portal post here at CFT. In Biblical terms, I believe this development would be described as the end times. Or the end of days. Or something along those lines.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Virginia long-snapper Enzo Anthony has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, there’s bee no acknowledgment of the development from either the player or the football program.
Enzo was a true freshman this past season. He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games. The only game in which he didn’t see the field? From his official bio:
[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)
Barring the NCAA changing its current rules, Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he transfers to another FBS school, of course. That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
And as for the lede, in which we noted Enzo was the second-ever long-snapper portal post at CFT? The first was Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019.
Ball State is on the right end of the football transfer portal after being on the wrong side late last year.
Earlier this offseason, Anthony Epke took the initial step in leaving Rice by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thursday, Ball State confirmed in a tweet that the linebacker has been added to its football roster.
As Epke will be coming to the MAC school as a graduate transfer, he’ll have immediate eligibility. The 2020 season will serve as his final year at the collegiate level.
Coming out of high school in Pflugerville, Tex., Epke was a two-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
In 2017, Epke played in 11 games. The following season seemed to serve as a breakout year for the 6-0, 234-pound linebacker. That year, Epke led the Owls with 6½ tackles for loss and six sacks. For that, he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA recognition.
This past season, Epke started the first five games of the year before going down with an injury. He came back later in the year to appear in three additional games.
Epke will finish the Rice portion of his playing career with 67 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss, 9½ sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
In the Epke release, Ball State also acknowledged two other lower-level additions to its football roster.
Two other defensive graduate transfers signed with Ball State earlier this academic year – defensive lineman Chris Agyemang (Sacred Heart University) and defensive back J.T. Wahee (Norfolk State University).