By way of an erstwhile Virginia football player, I believe we have our second-ever long-snapper portal post here at CFT. In Biblical terms, I believe this development would be described as the end times. Or the end of days. Or something along those lines.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Virginia long-snapper Enzo Anthony has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, there’s bee no acknowledgment of the development from either the player or the football program.

Source: UVA long snapper Enzo Anthony is in the NCAA transfer portal. Snapped all season as a true freshman for UVA. @Rivals @RivalsPortal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 16, 2020

Enzo was a true freshman this past season. He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games. The only game in which he didn’t see the field? From his official bio:

[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)

Barring the NCAA changing its current rules, Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he transfers to another FBS school, of course. That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

And as for the lede, in which we noted Enzo was the second-ever long-snapper portal post at CFT? The first was Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019.