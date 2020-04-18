College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Mizzou says report that Bobby Petrino is coaching QBs is ‘not true’

THE SYNOPSIS: It did take Missouri long to shoot down this rumor. At all. Gee, I wonder why?

2018

THE HEADLINE: NCAA tables proposal that would allow players to play in up to four games and retain redshirt

THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, it was untabled. And instituted.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban addresses report that SEC nixed Hugh Freeze hire

THE SYNOPSIS: It was reported a couple of months earlier that Saban was really pushing for the disgraced former Ole Miss head coach to be added to his Alabama coaching staff.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Report: alleged Clemson ‘fan’ left racist message for No. 1 2016 recruit & Michigan signee Rashan Gary

THE SYNOPSIS: Gary had opted for Michigan over Clemson. That didn’t sit well with one college football “fan.” If he was actually a Tigers fan. “If you’re coming down here, you gotta do just like the KKK and be serious about your football. Clemson and the KKK, the two things we love the most.”

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State’s Cardale Jones feels sorry for Notre Dame

THE SYNOPSIS: Fighting Irish fans were not very pleased with the quarterback’s pity. Whoda thunk?

2012

THE HEADLINE: Phillip Fulmer to Arkansas? Former assistant says they’re talking

THE SYNOPSIS: Obviously, this never materialized. The Razorbacks ultimately turned to Bret Bielema as Bobby Petrino‘s permanent replacement.