Florida State AD on budgeting without football: ‘God help us’

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

We all pretty much know the stakes by now. It’s an uphill battle at best for college football as we know it to be played in the fall of 2020.

Despite that, if there’s a chance to put collegiate football players on the field at some point over the next 12 months, it’s going to happen. Maybe the season starts late, maybe it’s truncated, perhaps it’s punted all the way to the spring but, to borrow a phrase, if there’s a way, it will happen.

Because it’s hard to imagine college sports existing without a 2020 football season in some form.

“We are planning to develop several different budget scenarios for next year. I don’t think any of them will be pretty,” Florida State AD David Coburn told an FSU Board of Trustees teleconference on Friday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“One of them will be a scenario without football and I would just say God help us if that is the scenario.”

Coburn said Florida State is already looking at the least painful ways to cut costs — be it by cutting travel, and perhaps changing scheduling practices in non-revenue sports to play more games closer to Tallahassee.

Coburn also said Florida State lost in the neighborhood of $2.5 million with the cancelation of the ACC and NCAA tournaments. He did not speculate how much FSU would lose if there was no football season, but it seems clear that the loss would be in the mid-to-high eight figures.

That’s likely true across the board, but local circumstances — namely, the costs of firing Willie Taggart and hiring Mike Norvell — make any revenue shortfalls even more painful for the ‘Noles.

Baylor adds All-Sun Belt pass rusher via Arkansas State

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dave Aranda and company have been busy on the waiver wire of late. In addition to adding a 17-year-old JuCo and long snapper from Division II, the Bears on Friday night announced the addition of defensive end William Bradley-King.

A Kansas City native, Bradley-King was a First Team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2019, leading his Arkansas State club with 8.5 sacks and 13.5 TFLs to go with 49 total tackles. He was a Second Team All-Sun Belt performer in 2018, collecting 33 tackles, six sacks and 9.5 TFLs.

Bradley-King will replace the spot vacated by Deonte Williams, who left earlier this month for Florida State. The Bears lost 35.5 of their Big 12-high 46 sacks from a year ago, including the 13.5 posted by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year James Lynch.

Report: ‘Beef Ref’ leaving Big 12 for NFL job

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

College football’s answer to Ed Hoculi is taking his talents to the professional level.

According to a report Friday from Football Zebras, longtime Big 12 official Mike Defee is leaving the college game to work in the NFL.

The site writes that Defee will work in the league office helping coach current NFL officials, particularly those in the referee position. This will be a natural position for him, according to his mentor Walt Anderson, as he told Referee magazine:

Mike Defee is the best all-around official that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. First and foremost, he has that natural sense of leadership and, to me, that’s so important in a referee role. I think he would have been better than me, just because I believe he has the right attitude, the right approach and he understands what the commitment of time is to be really good as an official at that level and is willing to do that.

There really aren’t that many people willing to put in that kind of time and dedication. And he has the ability to break down video and recognize and see things that other people not only scan over, it’s invisible to them.

Defee, who owns four companies in southeast Texas in his day job, has officiated football games since 1995 and worked in the Big 12 since 2006. He was promoted to referee in 2010 and served in that role in the 2017 College Football Playoff title game.

In addition to his biceps, Defee is best known for administering every player with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before last year’s Texas-Oklahoma game. “What happened out there is an embarrassment to everyone,” he said afterward.

Micah Parsons, kick returner? Penn State depth chart says so

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Penn State was supposed to hold its spring game today and, considering there was snow on the ground in State College yesterday and temps are set to be in the mid-40s this afternoon, maybe it’s for the best that everyone will be stuck inside all day. (Okay, nevermind. It’s not for the best.)

Still, the Nittany Lions are doing their best to make this day as normal as possible by holding a virtual tailgate, and that includes unleashing the depth chart as if the team would have taken the field today.

As pointed out by our own Kevin McGuireJames Franklin listed star linebacker Micah Parsons as his top kick returner.

This is a big move, literally. Parsons is listed at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, while his compatriots at the position — running backs Journey Brown, Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford — average 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds.

Such is the talent of Parsons, the former 5-star recruit who is already tied for seventh in Penn State history with six forced fumbles after just two seasons on campus. He recorded 83 tackles, five TFLs and 1.5 sacks as a true freshman, then upped all those numbers in 2019: 109 stops, 14 TFLs and five sacks, plus five passes defended, four forced fumbles and one recovery. Those numbers earned him consensus All-America honors, as well as the Defensive MVP of Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, a game in which he stuffed the box score with 14 tackles, three TFLs, two sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry.

There’s no reason to think those numbers won’t keep skyrocketing in 2020, and it looks like the Penn State coaches want to get him the ball in space as well.

North Carolina leapfrogs Clemson, now has the No. 2 2021 recruiting class in the country

North Carolina football
By John TaylorApr 18, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
5 Comments

We said it before and we’ll say it again: Yes, we are living in a world where North Carolina is further solidifying a Top-Five recruiting class in football.  Not hoops.  IN FOOTBALL.

When last we left North Carolina on the football recruiting trail, the Tar Heels held the third-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  This week, UNC pulled in two more commitments, these from four-star outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth and three-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

With the twin verbal, North Carolina football now has commitments from 14 2021 recruits. Of those, 11 are four-star prospects. That’s tied with Ohio State for the most in this cycle.

Of those 14 Tar Heels commitments, 13 of them played their high school football in the state of North Carolina.

For the 2020 cycle, his first at UNC, head coach Mack Brown landed nine four-star recruits. That gives him 20 (and counting) in less than two full cycles as the North Carolina football head coach. In the five cycles prior to Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, the program had signed 21 four-star recruits. Combined.

With the two commitments factored in, UNC moved from the No. 3 class in the country to the No. 2.  The school that they leapfrogged?  Fellow ACC member Clemson.  Ohio State still holds the top-ranked 2021 class.

This century, North Carolina has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.