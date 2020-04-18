Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of Virginia, Georgia State is the latest Group of Five school to benefit from a Power Five football transfer.

In mid-January, Chris Moore entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this month, there was speculation that Moore might be headed to the Georgia State football team.

This past week, Georgia State made the addition of Moore to its roster official.

Moore was a three-star member of Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class. As a graduate transfer, the defensive back is eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference squad. The 2020 season is his last year of eligibility.

Over the course of four seasons, Moore appeared in 39 games for the Cavaliers. The Virginia native started 11 of those contests, including five in 2019. He missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

During that action, Moore was credited with 97 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, one interception and a half-sack.

Georgia State had previously announced that it had added FCS All-American kicker Noel Ruiz to its team.

In the third season under Shawn Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.