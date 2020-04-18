A former Michigan player will restart his playing career at a lower level of football.
On Twitter in mid-January, Tru Wilson announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program. Three months later, Northern Colorado announced the addition of the running back to its roster.
“Let’s get to work! #NewEra,” Wilson wrote in a tweet on his personal Twitter account.
As Wilson is dropping down a level, he’ll be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2020. The back has also already graduated from U-M. This coming season is his final year of eligibility.
Wilson originally joined the Michigan football program as a two-star walk-on prior to the start of the 2016 season. The Michigan native was placed on scholarship during summer camp two years later.
During his time with the Wolverines, Wilson ran for 586 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 107 carries. In 2018, he set career-highs with 64 attempts for 364 yards. This past season, he ran for 221 yards and a score in averaging an even five yards per carry. Wilson didn’t record a carry in U-M’s Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama.
Coming out of the backfield, Wilson also caught eight passes for another 48 yards.
Courtesy of Virginia, Georgia State is the latest Group of Five school to benefit from a Power Five football transfer.
In mid-January, Chris Moore entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this month, there was speculation that Moore might be headed to the Georgia State football team.
This past week, Georgia State made the addition of Moore to its roster official.
Moore was a three-star member of Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class. As a graduate transfer, the defensive back is eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference squad. The 2020 season is his last year of eligibility.
Over the course of four seasons, Moore appeared in 39 games for the Cavaliers. The Virginia native started 11 of those contests, including five in 2019. He missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.
During that action, Moore was credited with 97 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, one interception and a half-sack.
Georgia State had previously announced that it had added FCS All-American kicker Noel Ruiz to its team.
In the third season under Shawn Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.
A transferring Texas A&M player has found himself a new college football home.
Earlier this offseason, Roshauud Paul began the process of leaving Texas A&M by putting his name into the football transfer database. Friday, the wide receiver confirmed that he’ll continue his playing career at Arkansas State.
“It was just a good fit for me,’’ Paul told 247Sports.com. “I was looking for a place to play and they need receivers. It does not hurt that they have two very good quarterbacks. Obviously, that played a role. I just want to get the ball more.”
Paul is also good friends with Kirk Merritt, who played receiver at both A&M and Arkansas State. According to Paul, he talked to Merritt before committing to ASU. “[H]e had a lot of good things to say [about the Red Wolves],” Paul stated.
Paul was a three-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2017. He was the No. 55 player in the state of Texas regardless of position.
As a true freshman, Paul played in every game for the Aggies. The 6-0, 180-pound receiver caught 16 passes for 187 yards that year. In 2018, he was used primarily as a punt returner. He returned 24 punts for 209 yards, which ranked third in the SEC.
This past season, Paul appeared in the first four games. He didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allows him to take a redshirt for the year.
All told during his time with the Texas A&M football program, Paul totaled 23 receptions for 268 yards. He also averaged 10.4 yards on 34 punt returns.
If Paul is coming to ASU as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can start using immediately in 2020. If not, he’ll be able to play in 2021 after sitting out the upcoming season.
Former Connecticut safety Tyler Coyle has transferred to Purdue, the player announced on Twitter on Friday.
A Windsor, Conn., native, Coyle was a multi-year starter for Randy Edsall‘s team. He appeared in 35 career games as a safety, registering 260 tackles with 7.5 TFLs, three interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.
He signed with Connecticut when Bob Diaco was the club’s head coach and Anthony Poindexter the defensive coordinator and safeties coach; he redshirted the 2016 season, and Diaco and company were fired thereafter. As fate would have it, Poindexter found work as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach starting in 2017, and Diaco came aboard the Boilermaker train as defensive coordinator earlier this year.
Coyle was one of two dozen Huskies to leave Storrs this cyle.
We all pretty much know the stakes by now. It’s an uphill battle at best for college football as we know it to be played in the fall of 2020.
Despite that, if there’s a chance to put collegiate football players on the field at some point over the next 12 months, it’s going to happen. Maybe the season starts late, maybe it’s truncated, perhaps it’s punted all the way to the spring but, to borrow a phrase, if there’s a way, it will happen.
Because it’s hard to imagine college sports existing without a 2020 football season in some form.
“We are planning to develop several different budget scenarios for next year. I don’t think any of them will be pretty,” Florida State AD David Coburn told an FSU Board of Trustees teleconference on Friday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
“One of them will be a scenario without football and I would just say God help us if that is the scenario.”
Coburn said Florida State is already looking at the least painful ways to cut costs — be it by cutting travel, and perhaps changing scheduling practices in non-revenue sports to play more games closer to Tallahassee.
Coburn also said Florida State lost in the neighborhood of $2.5 million with the cancelation of the ACC and NCAA tournaments. He did not speculate how much FSU would lose if there was no football season, but it seems clear that the loss would be in the mid-to-high eight figures.
That’s likely true across the board, but local circumstances — namely, the costs of firing Willie Taggart and hiring Mike Norvell — make any revenue shortfalls even more painful for the ‘Noles.