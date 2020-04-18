Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A former Michigan player will restart his playing career at a lower level of football.

On Twitter in mid-January, Tru Wilson announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program. Three months later, Northern Colorado announced the addition of the running back to its roster.

From the Big Ten to the Big Sky, join us in welcoming the newest member of the Bear Family, Grad Transfer RB @T_Wilson003 🐻🏈 #UNCommon // #NewEra pic.twitter.com/YoE4ypstU0 — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) April 18, 2020

“Let’s get to work! #NewEra,” Wilson wrote in a tweet on his personal Twitter account.

As Wilson is dropping down a level, he’ll be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2020. The back has also already graduated from U-M. This coming season is his final year of eligibility.

Wilson originally joined the Michigan football program as a two-star walk-on prior to the start of the 2016 season. The Michigan native was placed on scholarship during summer camp two years later.

During his time with the Wolverines, Wilson ran for 586 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 107 carries. In 2018, he set career-highs with 64 attempts for 364 yards. This past season, he ran for 221 yards and a score in averaging an even five yards per carry. Wilson didn’t record a carry in U-M’s Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama.

Coming out of the backfield, Wilson also caught eight passes for another 48 yards.