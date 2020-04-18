Purdue adds former UConn safety Tyler Coyle

Former Connecticut safety Tyler Coyle has transferred to Purdue, the player announced on Twitter on Friday.
A Windsor, Conn., native, Coyle was a multi-year starter for Randy Edsall‘s team. He appeared in 35 career games as a safety, registering 260 tackles with 7.5 TFLs, three interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.
He signed with Connecticut when Bob Diaco was the club’s head coach and Anthony Poindexter the defensive coordinator and safeties coach; he redshirted the 2016 season, and Diaco and company were fired thereafter. As fate would have it, Poindexter found work as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach starting in 2017, and Diaco came aboard the Boilermaker train as defensive coordinator earlier this year.
Coyle was one of two dozen Huskies to leave Storrs this cyle.
A transferring Texas A&M player has found himself a new college football home.
Earlier this offseason, Roshauud Paul began the process of leaving Texas A&M by putting his name into the football transfer database. Friday, the wide receiver confirmed that he’ll continue his playing career at Arkansas State.
“It was just a good fit for me,’’ Paul told 247Sports.com. “I was looking for a place to play and they need receivers. It does not hurt that they have two very good quarterbacks. Obviously, that played a role. I just want to get the ball more.”
Paul is also good friends with Kirk Merritt, who played receiver at both A&M and Arkansas State. According to Paul, he talked to Merritt before committing to ASU. “[H]e had a lot of good things to say [about the Red Wolves],” Paul stated.
Paul was a three-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2017. He was the No. 55 player in the state of Texas regardless of position.
As a true freshman, Paul played in every game for the Aggies. The 6-0, 180-pound receiver caught 16 passes for 187 yards that year. In 2018, he was used primarily as a punt returner. He returned 24 punts for 209 yards, which ranked third in the SEC.
This past season, Paul appeared in the first four games. He didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allows him to take a redshirt for the year.
All told during his time with the Texas A&M football program, Paul totaled 23 receptions for 268 yards. He also averaged 10.4 yards on 34 punt returns.
If Paul is coming to ASU as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can start using immediately in 2020. If not, he’ll be able to play in 2021 after sitting out the upcoming season.
We all pretty much know the stakes by now. It’s an uphill battle at best for college football as we know it to be played in the fall of 2020.
Despite that, if there’s a chance to put collegiate football players on the field at some point over the next 12 months, it’s going to happen. Maybe the season starts late, maybe it’s truncated, perhaps it’s punted all the way to the spring but, to borrow a phrase, if there’s a way, it will happen.
Because it’s hard to imagine college sports existing without a 2020 football season in some form.
“We are planning to develop several different budget scenarios for next year. I don’t think any of them will be pretty,” Florida State AD David Coburn told an FSU Board of Trustees teleconference on Friday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
“One of them will be a scenario without football and I would just say God help us if that is the scenario.”
Coburn said Florida State is already looking at the least painful ways to cut costs — be it by cutting travel, and perhaps changing scheduling practices in non-revenue sports to play more games closer to Tallahassee.
Coburn also said Florida State lost in the neighborhood of $2.5 million with the cancelation of the ACC and NCAA tournaments. He did not speculate how much FSU would lose if there was no football season, but it seems clear that the loss would be in the mid-to-high eight figures.
That’s likely true across the board, but local circumstances — namely, the costs of firing Willie Taggart and hiring Mike Norvell — make any revenue shortfalls even more painful for the ‘Noles.
Dave Aranda and company have been busy on the waiver wire of late. In addition to adding a 17-year-old JuCo and long snapper from Division II, the Bears on Friday night announced the addition of defensive end William Bradley-King.
A Kansas City native, Bradley-King was a First Team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2019, leading his Arkansas State club with 8.5 sacks and 13.5 TFLs to go with 49 total tackles. He was a Second Team All-Sun Belt performer in 2018, collecting 33 tackles, six sacks and 9.5 TFLs.
Bradley-King will replace the spot vacated by Deonte Williams, who left earlier this month for Florida State. The Bears lost 35.5 of their Big 12-high 46 sacks from a year ago, including the 13.5 posted by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year James Lynch.
College football’s answer to Ed Hoculi is taking his talents to the professional level.
According to a report Friday from Football Zebras, longtime Big 12 official Mike Defee is leaving the college game to work in the NFL.
The site writes that Defee will work in the league office helping coach current NFL officials, particularly those in the referee position. This will be a natural position for him, according to his mentor Walt Anderson, as he told Referee magazine:
Mike Defee is the best all-around official that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. First and foremost, he has that natural sense of leadership and, to me, that’s so important in a referee role. I think he would have been better than me, just because I believe he has the right attitude, the right approach and he understands what the commitment of time is to be really good as an official at that level and is willing to do that.
There really aren’t that many people willing to put in that kind of time and dedication. And he has the ability to break down video and recognize and see things that other people not only scan over, it’s invisible to them.
Defee, who owns four companies in southeast Texas in his day job, has officiated football games since 1995 and worked in the Big 12 since 2006. He was promoted to referee in 2010 and served in that role in the 2017 College Football Playoff title game.
In addition to his biceps, Defee is best known for administering every player with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before last year’s Texas-Oklahoma game. “What happened out there is an embarrassment to everyone,” he said afterward.