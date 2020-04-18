Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A transferring Texas A&M player has found himself a new college football home.

Earlier this offseason, Roshauud Paul began the process of leaving Texas A&M by putting his name into the football transfer database. Friday, the wide receiver confirmed that he’ll continue his playing career at Arkansas State.

“It was just a good fit for me,’’ Paul told 247Sports.com. “I was looking for a place to play and they need receivers. It does not hurt that they have two very good quarterbacks. Obviously, that played a role. I just want to get the ball more.”

Paul is also good friends with Kirk Merritt, who played receiver at both A&M and Arkansas State. According to Paul, he talked to Merritt before committing to ASU. “[H]e had a lot of good things to say [about the Red Wolves],” Paul stated.

Paul was a three-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2017. He was the No. 55 player in the state of Texas regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Paul played in every game for the Aggies. The 6-0, 180-pound receiver caught 16 passes for 187 yards that year. In 2018, he was used primarily as a punt returner. He returned 24 punts for 209 yards, which ranked third in the SEC.

This past season, Paul appeared in the first four games. He didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allows him to take a redshirt for the year.

All told during his time with the Texas A&M football program, Paul totaled 23 receptions for 268 yards. He also averaged 10.4 yards on 34 punt returns.

If Paul is coming to ASU as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can start using immediately in 2020. If not, he’ll be able to play in 2021 after sitting out the upcoming season.