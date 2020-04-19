K-State picks up TE from Northern Iowa

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Florida, Texas reportedly planning home-and-home series

THE SYNOPSIS: A month later, the series was finalized. Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Fortune Magazine names Nick Saban one of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders

THE SYNOPSIS: The Alabama coach checked in at No. 12, ahead of the likes of Apple CEO (and Auburn alum) Tim Cook (No. 14), Oprah Winfrey (No. 27) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No. 29)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama announces future home-and-home with Notre Dame

THE SYNOPSIS: The Crimson Tide will travel to South Bend Sept. 2, 2028. The Fighting Irish headed to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1 of the following season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jalen Hurts’ dad: if son loses Alabama QB battle, ‘he’d be biggest free agent in college football history’

THE SYNOPSIS: Hurts did lose the battle to Tua Tagovailoa. Nine months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin: ‘I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody’

THE SYNOPSIS: The then-FAU head coach with a not-so-thinly-veiled shot at his former boss, the Nicktator.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles, on sexual assault allegations against Baylor players: ‘it’s a concern’

THE SYNOPSIS: Isn’t he such a lovable human being?

2015

THE HEADLINE: After fleeing police, five-star UCLA signee facing multiple charges

THE SYNOPSIS: Soso Jamabo was a Baker Mayfield before Baker Mayfield. Jamabo overcame that off-field hiccup to rush for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns. The running back also caught 38 passes for another 459 yards.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s Alfred Blue apologizes for ‘sissy’ comment aimed at homosexuals

THE SYNOPSIS: Not surprisingly, this one kicked up quite the kerfuffle. blue’s response when asked about a gay man playing for the Tigers? “So if you gay, we look at you as a sissy. You know? Like, how you going to say you can do what we do and you want a man?” Seven years later, that one still hasn’t aged well. At all.

2011

THE HEADLINE: SDSU’s Long says Boise needs to get rid of ‘unfair’ Smurf Turf

THE SYNOPSIS: Rocky Long wasn’t the first, and certainly not the last, to whine about the unfair advantage the blue turf gives Boise State.