K-State picks up TE from Northern Iowa

Kansas State added a tight end over the weekend in the form of graduate transfer Briley Moore.
Moore arrives via Northern Iowa, where he was an All-Missouri Valley performer as a junior. He snared 38 passes for 494 yards as a sophomore in 2017, then brought in 36 grabs for a team-high 536 yards in 2018.
Moore redshirted in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury in UNI’s close loss at Iowa State in the opener.
The next chapter… #EMAW pic.twitter.com/5vFwJ91LzE
— Briley Moore (@Briley_moore22) April 17, 2020
Moore hails from Blue Springs, Mo., and is familiar to a number of his new teammates. His addition earned the instant endorsement of his new quarterback, Skylar Thompson.
LETS GO! We’ve been chasing our dreams and battling against each other our entire life…now it’s time WE LINK UP! Let’s go be GREAT my brother! Welcome to the FAMILY. #816 https://t.co/X1coyBdA1E
— Skylar Thompson (@skylar_15) April 17, 2020
Thompson did not throw to his tight ends often last season; Nick Lenners and Samuel Wheeler caught only 17 passes last season, half the production Moore posted at UNI.
Bet on that to change in 2020.