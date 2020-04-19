Getty Images

K-State picks up TE from Northern Iowa

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Kansas State added a tight end over the weekend in the form of graduate transfer Briley Moore.

Moore arrives via Northern Iowa, where he was an All-Missouri Valley performer as a junior. He snared 38 passes for 494 yards as a sophomore in 2017, then brought in 36 grabs for a team-high 536 yards in 2018.

Moore redshirted in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury in UNI’s close loss at Iowa State in the opener.

Moore hails from Blue Springs, Mo., and is familiar to a number of his new teammates. His addition earned the instant endorsement of his new quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Thompson did not throw to his tight ends often last season; Nick Lenners and Samuel Wheeler caught only 17 passes last season, half the production Moore posted at UNI.

Bet on that to change in 2020.

Western Michigan loses QB recruit to Harvard

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
In a recruiting battle that you don’t see play out often, Harvard has won out over Western Michigan.

Such is the case of Conor Easthope, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound, 3-star quarterback out of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School.

Easthope committed to Western Michigan last month, but then reconsidered when offers from Ivy League schools began rolling in. Columbia and Harvard both offered on Monday, according to Easthope’s 247Sports profile, and he de-committed on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Easthope committed to Harvard.

While not exactly the same circumstances, Easthope’s decision echoes the one made in 2018 by 4-star quarterback Brevyn White, who chose to stick with his commitment from Princeton over a late offer from Alabama. As he told Sports Illustrated at the time:

“It’s not the easiest route to go where you look in the stands at all these big colleges and you see 100,000 fans. ‘Wow, it’d be cool to run out of the tunnel in front of that and play in front of those crowds and you’re getting your school paid for.’ You get a nice place to live. All of those things are nice. At the end of the day, there’s a greater payoff from Princeton and all of the Ivies if you apply yourself and work hard because they do offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just in a different way than the bigger universities.”

Obviously, Easthope wasn’t choosing between the SEC and the Ivy League, but in a way his decision was more difficult. Easthope chose between playing time at the FBS level and FCS. And it appears Harvard has the clearer path.

At Western Michigan, Easthope likely would have had to wait in line behind senior-to-be Griffin Alstott, who completed five of his six passes for 31 yards and a touchdown backing up Jon Wassink in 2019. At Harvard, Easthope Will Likely have a chance to compete for the starting role immediately. Jake Smith, Harvard’s starter as a junior in 2019, will be out of eligibility by the time Easthope arrives in 2021.

After signing just two in historically horrid 2020 class, USC already has seven four-star 2021 commits

By John TaylorApr 19, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Suffice to say, things have gotten much better for Clay Helton and USC on the football recruiting trail. Much, much better.

By just about any metric, USC last December had its most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of football recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it. How terrible? 10th in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just two four-stars added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that finished outside of the Top Ten in two decades.

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” the beleaguered head coach stated at the time, presumably with a straight face.

Over the past four months or so, USC football has done a recruiting about-face.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Anthony Beavers Jr. announced that he is committing to play for USC football. The California high schooler had originally committed to Oregon in April of last year. As late as early this month, he had a Top Five that consisted of, among others, Arizona State, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

“I had to go through hard times and dark times to see the light,” the 6-1, 195-pound athlete wrote on Twitter.

Then, Saturday night, Calen Bullock revealed on Twitter that he, too, has committed to USC.  The athlete is rated as the No. 21 prospect regardless of position in the state of California.

Beavers and Bullock are both four-star 2021 prospects. They are the sixth and seventh four-star prospects to commit to USC football already this cycle. So, if my math is correct, the Trojans now have more than three times as many such commitments as they signed last cycle.

Right now, USC football has the top-ranked 2021 class in the Pac-12. They’re also fifth nationally, ahead of the likes of Michigan (No. 10), Georgia (No. 14), Texas (No. 15), Penn State (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), LSU (No. 25) and Oklahoma (No. 31).

Oregon incidentally, has the No. 2 Pac-12 class at the moment and the 19th nationally.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorApr 19, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Florida, Texas reportedly planning home-and-home series
THE SYNOPSIS: A month later, the series was finalized. Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Fortune Magazine names Nick Saban one of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders
THE SYNOPSIS: The Alabama coach checked in at No. 12, ahead of the likes of Apple CEO (and Auburn alum) Tim Cook (No. 14), Oprah Winfrey (No. 27) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No. 29)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama announces future home-and-home with Notre Dame
THE SYNOPSIS: The Crimson Tide will travel to South Bend Sept. 2, 2028.  The Fighting Irish headed to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1 of the following season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jalen Hurts’ dad: if son loses Alabama QB battle, ‘he’d be biggest free agent in college football history’
THE SYNOPSIS: Hurts did lose the battle to Tua Tagovailoa.  Nine months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin: ‘I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody’
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-FAU head coach with a not-so-thinly-veiled shot at his former boss, the Nicktator.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles, on sexual assault allegations against Baylor players: ‘it’s a concern’
THE SYNOPSIS: Isn’t he such a lovable human being?

2015

THE HEADLINE: After fleeing police, five-star UCLA signee facing multiple charges
THE SYNOPSIS: Soso Jamabo was a Baker Mayfield before Baker Mayfield.  Jamabo overcame that off-field hiccup to rush for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns.  The running back also caught 38 passes for another 459 yards.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s Alfred Blue apologizes for ‘sissy’ comment aimed at homosexuals
THE SYNOPSIS: Not surprisingly, this one kicked up quite the kerfuffle.  blue’s response when asked about a gay man playing for the Tigers? “So if you gay, we look at you as a sissy. You know? Like, how you going to say you can do what we do and you want a man?” Seven years later, that one still hasn’t aged well.  At all.

2011

THE HEADLINE: SDSU’s Long says Boise needs to get rid of ‘unfair’ Smurf Turf
THE SYNOPSIS: Rocky Long wasn’t the first, and certainly not the last, to whine about the unfair advantage the blue turf gives Boise State.

Georgia State new home for Virginia transfer Chris Moore

By John TaylorApr 18, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Courtesy of Virginia, Georgia State is the latest Group of Five school to benefit from a Power Five football transfer.

In mid-January, Chris Moore entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this month, there was speculation that Moore might be headed to the Georgia State football team.

This past week, Georgia State made the addition of Moore to its roster official.

Moore was a three-star member of Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class. As a graduate transfer, the defensive back is eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference squad. The 2020 season is his last year of eligibility.

Over the course of four seasons, Moore appeared in 39 games for the Cavaliers. The Virginia native started 11 of those contests, including five in 2019. He missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

During that action, Moore was credited with 97 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, one interception and a half-sack.

Georgia State had previously announced that it had added FCS All-American kicker Noel Ruiz to its team.

In the third season under Shawn Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.