After signing just two in historically horrid 2020 class, USC already has seven four-star 2021 commits

By John TaylorApr 19, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Suffice to say, things have gotten much better for Clay Helton and USC on the football recruiting trail. Much, much better.

By just about any metric, USC last December had its most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of football recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it. How terrible? 10th in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just two four-stars added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that finished outside of the Top Ten in two decades.

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” the beleaguered head coach stated at the time, presumably with a straight face.

Over the past four months or so, USC football has done a recruiting about-face.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Anthony Beavers Jr. announced that he is committing to play for USC football. The California high schooler had originally committed to Oregon in April of last year. As late as early this month, he had a Top Five that consisted of, among others, Arizona State, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

“I had to go through hard times and dark times to see the light,” the 6-1, 195-pound athlete wrote on Twitter.

Then, Saturday night, Calen Bullock revealed on Twitter that he, too, has committed to USC.  The athlete is rated as the No. 21 prospect regardless of position in the state of California.

Beavers and Bullock are both four-star 2021 prospects. They are the sixth and seventh four-star prospects to commit to USC football already this cycle. So, if my math is correct, the Trojans now have more than three times as many such commitments as they signed last cycle.

Right now, USC football has the top-ranked 2021 class in the Pac-12. They’re also fifth nationally, ahead of the likes of Michigan (No. 10), Georgia (No. 14), Texas (No. 15), Penn State (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), LSU (No. 25) and Oklahoma (No. 31).

Oregon incidentally, has the No. 2 Pac-12 class at the moment and the 19th nationally.

Report: Players implicated in 2018 rape case signed with Cal, Washington, while Stanford pulls offer from witness

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
This is an ugly, messy story with no winners, so we’ll just dive right into it.

On the night of April 20, 2018, six high school football players were accused of either raping a then-16-year-old girl as they drove through the Seattle suburbs in a pickup truck. This much is not in dispute: Four alleged perpetrators engaged in sex with the victim, while two remained in the cab.  Though much of the encounter ended up on Snapchat, no charges were ever brought — a contentious point among the law enforcement agencies that handled the case, as well as for the community surrounding it.

“While the facts of the case were concerning, there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against any of the accused,’’ King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg said in a written statement to The Seattle Times. “These young men were not treated differently because they were football players, either giving them a benefit or holding them to a higher standard.’’

“We did a very methodical, and as far as I’m concerned, a very outstanding investigation,” Clyde Hill (Wash.) police chief Kyle Kolling told the paper. “It took us several months to do it and just like any other case we would handle, I know we did it right. The prosecutor’s office told us we did it right.”

Five of the players played for powerhouse Eastside Catholic, who would go on to win Class 3A titles in Washington state in both 2018 and ’19. In the two years between the incident and today, the victim transferred schools, one Eastside Catholic player transferred out, and a sixth player — who did not attend Eastside and was in the cab at the time of the incident — quit football because of bullying.

Meanwhile, three individuals involved that night went on to become major football recruits.

The first player is Ayden Hector, who is named here because he identified himself as being the other individual in the cab. A 4-star cornerback in the class of 2020, Hector signed with Stanford, but the school later rescinded his admission after, according to the Times, “filed its own records request after being tipped off anonymously in February by email about the case.”

“Under university policy, Stanford may rescind the admission of an applicant based upon a review of additional information,” Stanford assistant AD Brian Risso told the Seattle Times on Wednesday. “The university has taken that step with regard to an incoming undergraduate for fall 2020 who was scheduled to be a football student-athlete.”

“Two years ago, I was one of several witnesses who cooperated with the authorities in an 8-month-long investigation which resulted in no charges being filed. It is unfortunate that complete strangers … have passed off false speculations, rumors and hearsay about me related to this investigation,” Hector tweeted on his protected Twitter account.

Two other players — who were not named by the Times as minors at the time of the incident and will not be named here — who were in the truck bed at the time of the incident, signed with Cal and Washington. Neither school made records requests, according to the paper.

“Federal law protects records related to students once admitted to the University,” Washington assistant AD Jay Hillbrands told the Times.

(Gee Scott, Jr., a 4-star 2020 wide receiver, played for Eastside Catholic but was not present at the time of the incident.)

In the meantime, the victim, now 18, says she is dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the alleged rape and bullying thereafter, while lawyers representing some of the alleged perpetrators have threatened her family with lawsuits. From the Times:

“If you succeed in getting colleges to revoke scholarships and thus prevent one or more of these boys from pursuing a professional career,” attorney James E. Lobsenz of Carney Badley Spellman, P.S., wrote Aug. 29, 2018, to the girl’s parents, adding that could amount to damages that “could easily be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per child, and given the value of a professional career… could be millions of dollars per child.”

“No one raped your daughter,” he added.

Western Michigan loses QB recruit to Harvard

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
In a recruiting battle that you don’t see play out often, Harvard has won out over Western Michigan.

Such is the case of Conor Easthope, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound, 3-star quarterback out of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School.

Easthope committed to Western Michigan last month, but then reconsidered when offers from Ivy League schools began rolling in. Columbia and Harvard both offered on Monday, according to Easthope’s 247Sports profile, and he de-committed on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Easthope committed to Harvard.

While not exactly the same circumstances, Easthope’s decision echoes the one made in 2018 by 4-star quarterback Brevyn White, who chose to stick with his commitment from Princeton over a late offer from Alabama. As he told Sports Illustrated at the time:

“It’s not the easiest route to go where you look in the stands at all these big colleges and you see 100,000 fans. ‘Wow, it’d be cool to run out of the tunnel in front of that and play in front of those crowds and you’re getting your school paid for.’ You get a nice place to live. All of those things are nice. At the end of the day, there’s a greater payoff from Princeton and all of the Ivies if you apply yourself and work hard because they do offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just in a different way than the bigger universities.”

Obviously, Easthope wasn’t choosing between the SEC and the Ivy League, but in a way his decision was more difficult. Easthope chose between playing time at the FBS level and FCS. And it appears Harvard has the clearer path.

At Western Michigan, Easthope likely would have had to wait in line behind senior-to-be Griffin Alstott, who completed five of his six passes for 31 yards and a touchdown backing up Jon Wassink in 2019. At Harvard, Easthope Will Likely have a chance to compete for the starting role immediately. Jake Smith, Harvard’s starter as a junior in 2019, will be out of eligibility by the time Easthope arrives in 2021.

K-State picks up TE from Northern Iowa

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Kansas State added a tight end over the weekend in the form of graduate transfer Briley Moore.

Moore arrives via Northern Iowa, where he was an All-Missouri Valley performer as a junior. He snared 38 passes for 494 yards as a sophomore in 2017, then brought in 36 grabs for a team-high 536 yards in 2018.

Moore redshirted in 2019 after suffering a shoulder injury in UNI’s close loss at Iowa State in the opener.

Moore hails from Blue Springs, Mo., and is familiar to a number of his new teammates. His addition earned the instant endorsement of his new quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Thompson did not throw to his tight ends often last season; Nick Lenners and Samuel Wheeler caught only 17 passes last season, half the production Moore posted at UNI.

Bet on that to change in 2020.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 19, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Florida, Texas reportedly planning home-and-home series
THE SYNOPSIS: A month later, the series was finalized. Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Fortune Magazine names Nick Saban one of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders
THE SYNOPSIS: The Alabama coach checked in at No. 12, ahead of the likes of Apple CEO (and Auburn alum) Tim Cook (No. 14), Oprah Winfrey (No. 27) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No. 29)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama announces future home-and-home with Notre Dame
THE SYNOPSIS: The Crimson Tide will travel to South Bend Sept. 2, 2028.  The Fighting Irish headed to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1 of the following season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jalen Hurts’ dad: if son loses Alabama QB battle, ‘he’d be biggest free agent in college football history’
THE SYNOPSIS: Hurts did lose the battle to Tua Tagovailoa.  Nine months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin: ‘I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody’
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-FAU head coach with a not-so-thinly-veiled shot at his former boss, the Nicktator.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles, on sexual assault allegations against Baylor players: ‘it’s a concern’
THE SYNOPSIS: Isn’t he such a lovable human being?

2015

THE HEADLINE: After fleeing police, five-star UCLA signee facing multiple charges
THE SYNOPSIS: Soso Jamabo was a Baker Mayfield before Baker Mayfield.  Jamabo overcame that off-field hiccup to rush for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns.  The running back also caught 38 passes for another 459 yards.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s Alfred Blue apologizes for ‘sissy’ comment aimed at homosexuals
THE SYNOPSIS: Not surprisingly, this one kicked up quite the kerfuffle.  blue’s response when asked about a gay man playing for the Tigers? “So if you gay, we look at you as a sissy. You know? Like, how you going to say you can do what we do and you want a man?” Seven years later, that one still hasn’t aged well.  At all.

2011

THE HEADLINE: SDSU’s Long says Boise needs to get rid of ‘unfair’ Smurf Turf
THE SYNOPSIS: Rocky Long wasn’t the first, and certainly not the last, to whine about the unfair advantage the blue turf gives Boise State.