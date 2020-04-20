College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Return to coaching ‘not in the plans’ for Mark Richt

THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, the heart-attack survivor has stayed true to retirement.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, others pay tribute to Earle Bruce

THE SYNOPSIS: The former Ohio State head coach died after battling Alzheimer’s for years.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Eighteen Alcorn State players arrested in conjunction with cafeteria fight

THE SYNOPSIS: Eight. Teen. Holy hell.

2016

THE HEADLINE: If Clemson played today, Mike Williams would ‘be ready to roll’

THE SYNOPSIS: The talented wide receiver suffered a season-ending neck injury in the 2015 opener. In 2016, Williams caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Buckeyes title team feted by POTUS at White House event

THE SYNOPSIS: Ohio State was the first-ever College Football Playoff champion. President Barack Obama played host to that championship team.

2012

THE HEADLINE: $5.5 million payment ends PSU’s ‘contractual relationship’ with Paterno

THE SYNOPSIS: This development came five months after Joe Paterno‘s firing amidst scandal. And three months after his death.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Auburn picks up verbal from five-star QB

THE SYNOPSIS: Zeke Pike was the prospect in question. He signed with Auburn. And ultimately transferred to Louisville and then Murray State as well. He never threw a pass at the collegiate level. Between 2012-18, Pike was arrested at least five times.

2009

THE HEADLINE: DID BREWSTER CALL SPORTSWRITER FAT ON TWITTER?*

THE SYNOPSIS: Why is this noteworthy? This is one of the earliest Twitter mentions on CFT. The first? Three months earlier.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)