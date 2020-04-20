Dino Babers takes pay cut as Syracuse adjusts budget in response to COVID-19

Syracuse University has been one of many colleges and universities to experience a serious financial hit as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To react to the dire financial situation at the university, head football coach Dino Babers is among the many taking a reduction in pay to help save the Syracuse budget.
Syracuse released a statement on Monday addressing how the university is handling the concerns about finances. Among the actions being taken by the university is a faculty and staff hiring freeze and a cost reduction of 10 percent for senior staff members around the university. and select coaches within the athletic department. Babers is one of those select coaches taking a decrease in pay. Another Syracuse coach taking a cut in pay is men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim. According to the school’s statement, the money saved from those pay cuts will be used to continue supporting students, faculty, and staff impacted by the current situation.
According to USA Today, Babers was due $2.27 million in 2019.
The need for these changes to the pay structure is in response to Syracuse claiming to have lost out on $35 million in revenue and expenses.
“In the few short months since our response to COVID-19 began, the University has experienced more than $35 million in unplanned expenses and unrealized revenue,” a message from Syracuse University’s leadership of chancellor Kent Syverud, interim vice chancellor and provost John Liu, and senior vice president and chief financial officer Amir Rahnamay-Azar said on Monday. “While there are many unknowns for the coming year, we can realistically expect further and significant financial challenges ahead.”
Courtesy of Missouri, we have the first reported off-field incident involving a college football player since the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down the sport.
Multiple media outlets in the area are reporting that defensive lineman Antar Thompson was arrested by university police officers Sunday afternoon on a pair of charges. Those are one count each of operating a vehicle in a careless/imprudent manner and resisting arrest.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, an MUPD officer tried to stop Thompson, 25, for a traffic violation and he failed to stop, MUPD’s Sara Diedrich said in an email. Just 10 minutes earlier, a different MUPD officer had stopped Thompson for speeding.
Due to officers knowing the identity of the driver, the brief pursuit was abandoned, Diedrich said. Thompson was taken into custody without incident Sunday afternoon.
A Missouri football spokesperson stated that the program is aware of the development involving Thompson.
Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle. The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013. Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.
Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.
This season, Thompson will be a fifth-year senior.
College football players training at home like Rocky Balboa
Without access to state of the art athletics and training facilities, many college football players around the country are doing what they can to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of some, resorting to some homegrown training techniques has players channeling their inner-Rocky Balboa.
Michigan State walk-on Nick Hunter has molded what he refers to as the “Farm Boy Workout” by crafting exercises using parts of a barn with a former high school teammate.
“We took an old tractor tire and some sledgehammers and hit it for 20 reps as the warm-up one day, and a warm-up a different day was a truck push for 30 yards, do like three or four reps of that,” Hunter said in a story published Monday by Detroit Free Press. “Then we go into the barn, where he’s got the bench and squat setup and we either do bench power clean or squat. Then we take some different, smaller tires and tie them around our waist (with hay twine), kind of like a parachute to have resistance and do some sprints with that.”
How are football players staying in shape? Here is a quick peek of @Ndhunter28’s workout he goes through 4 times a week at former Grayling High teammate Eli Jackson’s family farm. Hunter is a walk-on at MSU, and Jackson will join Alma’s football team this fall. pic.twitter.com/NucmIVRxX2
This is all great and all, but what we really need are more college football players trying to catch a chicken.
If this all sounds like something ripped right out of a Rocky training montage, well, it sort of is. Cue the epic “Rocky IV” training montage…
Odds are there are plenty of other stories like this around the world of college football, and collegiate athletics overall. Student-athletes looking to stay in shape may not have access to a home gym or local gym right now, so it may be imperative to make do with whatever is laying around the house… or the farm.
Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, suggesting he could be closer to moving out of Starkville this offseason. Matt Zenitz of Al.com reported the news of the transfer portal addition, via Twitter.
Have learned that Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Thompson will be a graduate transfer in 2020, assuming he ends up moving on from Mississippi State. That will give Thompson immediate eligibility with one final year to play during the 2020 season.
Thompson appeared in just one game during the 2019 season. Rather than throw a pass, Thompson actually was on the receiving end of a pass for a gain of eight yards. Thompson passed for 458 yards and six touchdowns (to just one interception) in nine games in 2018, and 388 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Thompson has also been a threat to run with 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 and 226 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.
Much like 16-team super-conferences, the idea of a Power 5 conference leaving terrestrial TV and cable behind for a streaming service has been a long rumored idea that has not come to fruition.
Yet.
According to a report Monday from Sports Business Journal, the Pac-12 is in talks with multiple platforms in regards to its next TV contract.
“They said that they are very interested in learning more about the rights and learning more about the business to determine whether or not they’d be a viable partner in 2024,” Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken said. “They said that, on the surface, we look like a good partner to investigate.”
Apple TV+ was the only platform specifically named in the report, which stated Apple executives liked that the Pac-12’s San Francisco offices were just down the street from their Cupertino headquarters.
Shulken said the conference’s decision to pursue an equity sale last year built relationships with Silicon Valley that helped jumpstart these talks, which all boil back to the league’s decision to finance its own TV network in the early part of the previous decade. Because that bet came up snake eyes, and because the $3 billion deal the league signed with ESPN and Fox back in 2011 has now been passed, the league is now debating whether to double down on its gamble to go its own way in regards to its TV inventory.
While it’s entirely possible that the Pac-12’s presidents could decide the cost of leaving TV behind ($60 million per year per school?) would be beyond what an Apple or a Netflix would be willing to pay, the fact that they’re talking at all is a solid step in the digital direction.