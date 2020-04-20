Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of Missouri, we have the first reported off-field incident involving a college football player since the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down the sport.

Multiple media outlets in the area are reporting that defensive lineman Antar Thompson was arrested by university police officers Sunday afternoon on a pair of charges. Those are one count each of operating a vehicle in a careless/imprudent manner and resisting arrest.

The arrest actually stemmed from a situation that developed Friday night. From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, an MUPD officer tried to stop Thompson, 25, for a traffic violation and he failed to stop, MUPD’s Sara Diedrich said in an email. Just 10 minutes earlier, a different MUPD officer had stopped Thompson for speeding. Due to officers knowing the identity of the driver, the brief pursuit was abandoned, Diedrich said. Thompson was taken into custody without incident Sunday afternoon.

The resisting arrest charge is a felony. The other is a misdemeanor. Because of the felony count, university policy triggers an automatic indefinite suspension. It’s unclear if that suspension will preclude Thompson from participating in expanded virtual team activities recently allowed by the NCAA.

A Missouri football spokesperson stated that the program is aware of the development involving Thompson.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee. The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle. The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013. Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

This season, Thompson will be a fifth-year senior.