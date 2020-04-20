Pioneer Woman’s son commits to play QB at North Texas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North Texas landed a quarterback commitment on Friday from Bryce Drummond, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback/middle linebacker out of Pawhuska, Okla. Drummond, a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, will play quarterback at the next level.

The commitment originally didn’t mean a whole lot to me, as far as 3-star QB commitments go. It’s the type of pledge that happens nearly every day, especially at this time of year.

It didn’t mean much to me because I, unlike Troy Aikman, am not a Food Network viewer.

Drummond is the son of Ree Drummond, better known as the Pioneer Woman.

Congratulations to QB Bryce Drummond committing to play football at the University of North Texas! You know he’s been fed well…his mom, Ree Drummond, is the host of @thepioneerwoman — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 19, 2020

Mrs. Drummond started blogging about her small-town Oklahoma life in the mid-2000s, spawning an empire that eventually included a Food Network show and a series of best-selling books. The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates she has a $50 million net worth. There’s a lot of money in twice baked potatoes, apparently.

As for the matter at hand, Bryce Drummond stands as the highest-rated quarterback recruit of the Seth Littrell era. His head coach happens to be the same head coach of Mason Fine, who recently completed the most decorated career of any quarterback in UNT history.

Drummond threw for 3,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, rushed for nearly 1,000 more and posted 108 tackles at linebacker during his sophomore season.