Report: Pac-12 considering selling TV rights to Apple

Much like 16-team super-conferences, the idea of a Power 5 conference leaving terrestrial TV and cable behind for a streaming service has been a long rumored idea that has not come to fruition.
Yet.
According to a report Monday from Sports Business Journal, the Pac-12 is in talks with multiple platforms in regards to its next TV contract.
“They said that they are very interested in learning more about the rights and learning more about the business to determine whether or not they’d be a viable partner in 2024,” Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken said. “They said that, on the surface, we look like a good partner to investigate.”
Apple TV+ was the only platform specifically named in the report, which stated Apple executives liked that the Pac-12’s San Francisco offices were just down the street from their Cupertino headquarters.
Shulken said the conference’s decision to pursue an equity sale last year built relationships with Silicon Valley that helped jumpstart these talks, which all boil back to the league’s decision to finance its own TV network in the early part of the previous decade. Because that bet came up snake eyes, and because the $3 billion deal the league signed with ESPN and Fox back in 2011 has now been passed, the league is now debating whether to double down on its gamble to go its own way in regards to its TV inventory.
While it’s entirely possible that the Pac-12’s presidents could decide the cost of leaving TV behind ($60 million per year per school?) would be beyond what an Apple or a Netflix would be willing to pay, the fact that they’re talking at all is a solid step in the digital direction.
College football players training at home like Rocky Balboa
Without access to state of the art athletics and training facilities, many college football players around the country are doing what they can to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of some, resorting to some homegrown training techniques has players channeling their inner-Rocky Balboa.
Michigan State walk-on Nick Hunter has molded what he refers to as the “Farm Boy Workout” by crafting exercises using parts of a barn with a former high school teammate.
“We took an old tractor tire and some sledgehammers and hit it for 20 reps as the warm-up one day, and a warm-up a different day was a truck push for 30 yards, do like three or four reps of that,” Hunter said in a story published Monday by Detroit Free Press. “Then we go into the barn, where he’s got the bench and squat setup and we either do bench power clean or squat. Then we take some different, smaller tires and tie them around our waist (with hay twine), kind of like a parachute to have resistance and do some sprints with that.”
How are football players staying in shape? Here is a quick peek of @Ndhunter28’s workout he goes through 4 times a week at former Grayling High teammate Eli Jackson’s family farm. Hunter is a walk-on at MSU, and Jackson will join Alma’s football team this fall. pic.twitter.com/NucmIVRxX2
This is all great and all, but what we really need are more college football players trying to catch a chicken.
If this all sounds like something ripped right out of a Rocky training montage, well, it sort of is. Cue the epic “Rocky IV” training montage…
Odds are there are plenty of other stories like this around the world of college football, and collegiate athletics overall. Student-athletes looking to stay in shape may not have access to a home gym or local gym right now, so it may be imperative to make do with whatever is laying around the house… or the farm.
Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, suggesting he could be closer to moving out of Starkville this offseason. Matt Zenitz of Al.com reported the news of the transfer portal addition, via Twitter.
Have learned that Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Thompson will be a graduate transfer in 2020, assuming he ends up moving on from Mississippi State. That will give Thompson immediate eligibility with one final year to play during the 2020 season.
Thompson appeared in just one game during the 2019 season. Rather than throw a pass, Thompson actually was on the receiving end of a pass for a gain of eight yards. Thompson passed for 458 yards and six touchdowns (to just one interception) in nine games in 2018, and 388 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Thompson has also been a threat to run with 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 and 226 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.
North Texas landed a quarterback commitment on Friday from Bryce Drummond, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback/middle linebacker out of Pawhuska, Okla. Drummond, a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, will play quarterback at the next level.
The commitment originally didn’t mean a whole lot to me, as far as 3-star QB commitments go. It’s the type of pledge that happens nearly every day, especially at this time of year.
It didn’t mean much to me because I, unlike Troy Aikman, am not a Food Network viewer.
Drummond is the son of Ree Drummond, better known as the Pioneer Woman.
Congratulations to QB Bryce Drummond committing to play football at the University of North Texas! You know he’s been fed well…his mom, Ree Drummond, is the host of @thepioneerwoman
Mrs. Drummond started blogging about her small-town Oklahoma life in the mid-2000s, spawning an empire that eventually included a Food Network show and a series of best-selling books. The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates she has a $50 million net worth. There’s a lot of money in twice baked potatoes, apparently.
Former UCLA quarterback Austin Burtonis leaving Westwood for West Lafayette, as Pete Thamel reported for Yahoo Sportson Monday that Burton will land at Purdue.
Burton entered the portal on March 3 and committed to Purdue despite not visiting campus or meeting any of his coaches face-to-face.
Burton is on track to graduate in July and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He will join a quarterback room that features two viable incumbents for the QB1 job at Purdue. Junior Aidan O'Connellcompleted 62.8 percent of his 164 passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns against four picks in six appearances, while sophomore Jack Plummer, who threw for 1,603 yards with 11 touchdowns opposite eight picks on 241 passes (144 completions).
Burton told Yahoo the major draw for him was head coach Jeff Brohm‘s playbook. He reported interest from Colorado, Vanderbilt and Hawai’i in addition to Purdue.
“I really like how they mixed in both the spread and pro-style,” Burton said. “I loved the whole offense and the way they go about it.”
Burton leaves UCLA after losing the quarterback derby to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Burton played in six games last fall, tossing 44 completions in 64 tries, good for 365 yards with a score and no picks. Burton also rushed 23 times for 100 yards and a score.