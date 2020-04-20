UTSA landed seven commitments over the weekend

The New Car Smell Effect is extremely real in recruiting. For that first full recruiting class, a new head coach has nothing to sell but hope and playing time. Which is to say: he has everything to sell. He hasn’t lost a game yet, and the good times don’t stop when that first loss inevitably arrives, or the second, or the third, or the eighth, or the… you get the point.
PJ Fleck went 1-11 in his 2013 debut at Western Michigan. The 2014 class he signed led WMU to a 13-1 season, a MAC title and a Cotton Bowl appearance in 2016. Tom Herman went 7-6 at Texas in 2017; his 2018 class rated No. 3 in the country. Kirby Smart went 8-5 in his 2016 debut at Georgia, and his 2017 class also rated No. 3.
The list goes on and on and on, and after this weekend it could include Jeff Traylor.
The first-year UTSA head coach started slow(-ish) on the recruiting trail. Hired on Dec. 9, 2019, he did not land a single 2021 commitment in his first five years on the job.
Turns out he was saving them all for this past weekend.
UTSA reeled in seven new Roadrunners on Friday and Saturday:
- Longview, Texas, running back Kaden Meredith
- Longview, Texas, outside linebacker Kybo Jamerson
- Woodville, Texas, inside linebacker JaCorey Hyder
- Houston cornerback Brian Mayes
- Converse, Texas, guard Kamron Scott
- New Braunfels, Texas, inside linebacker Caden Holt
- Mission, Texas, quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger
Meredith and Jamerson are listed as 3-star recruits, per 247Sports. The remaining five do not carry stars next to their names. (This often means the recruiting services haven’t evaluated a player yet, not necessarily that they’ve taken a look and decided a player isn’t worthy of a rating.)
The 247Sports composite rankings, which still only lists UTSA with four pledges, ranks the ‘Runners at No. 67 nationally and second in Conference USA.
Former UCLA quarterback Austin Burton is leaving Westwood for West Lafayette, as Pete Thamel reported for Yahoo Sports on Monday that Burton will land at Purdue.
Burton entered the portal on March 3 and committed to Purdue despite not visiting campus or meeting any of his coaches face-to-face.
Burton is on track to graduate in July and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He will join a quarterback room that features two viable incumbents for the QB1 job at Purdue. Junior Aidan O'Connell completed 62.8 percent of his 164 passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns against four picks in six appearances, while sophomore Jack Plummer, who threw for 1,603 yards with 11 touchdowns opposite eight picks on 241 passes (144 completions).
Burton told Yahoo the major draw for him was head coach Jeff Brohm‘s playbook. He reported interest from Colorado, Vanderbilt and Hawai’i in addition to Purdue.
“I really like how they mixed in both the spread and pro-style,” Burton said. “I loved the whole offense and the way they go about it.”
Burton leaves UCLA after losing the quarterback derby to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Burton played in six games last fall, tossing 44 completions in 64 tries, good for 365 yards with a score and no picks. Burton also rushed 23 times for 100 yards and a score.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Return to coaching ‘not in the plans’ for Mark Richt
THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, the heart-attack survivor has stayed true to retirement.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, others pay tribute to Earle Bruce
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Ohio State head coach died after battling Alzheimer’s for years.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Eighteen Alcorn State players arrested in conjunction with cafeteria fight
THE SYNOPSIS: Eight. Teen. Holy hell.
2016
THE HEADLINE: If Clemson played today, Mike Williams would ‘be ready to roll’
THE SYNOPSIS: The talented wide receiver suffered a season-ending neck injury in the 2015 opener. In 2016, Williams caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Buckeyes title team feted by POTUS at White House event
THE SYNOPSIS: Ohio State was the first-ever College Football Playoff champion. President Barack Obama played host to that championship team.
2012
THE HEADLINE: $5.5 million payment ends PSU’s ‘contractual relationship’ with Paterno
THE SYNOPSIS: This development came five months after Joe Paterno‘s firing amidst scandal. And three months after his death.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Auburn picks up verbal from five-star QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Zeke Pike was the prospect in question. He signed with Auburn. And ultimately transferred to Louisville and then Murray State as well. He never threw a pass at the collegiate level. Between 2012-18, Pike was arrested at least five times.
2009
THE HEADLINE: DID BREWSTER CALL SPORTSWRITER FAT ON TWITTER?*
THE SYNOPSIS: Why is this noteworthy? This is one of the earliest Twitter mentions on CFT. The first? Three months earlier.
(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)
Add the Western Kentucky football head coach to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for its coaches. Louisville soon followed suit. As did Wake Forest, Missouri and Washington State. Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
That list has officially grown. And will continue to grow, no doubt.
Friday, WKU announced that a handful of its top coaches and administrators have voluntarily agreed to take a 10-percent cut in pay. Included in that group is Western Kentucky football head coach Tyson Helton.
Helton made $800,000 in 2019 according to the USA Today coaches salary database. A 10-percent cut would’ve knocked that salary down to $72,000.
In addition to Helton, athletic director Todd Stewart, men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury will take the same percentage cut. WKU president Timothy Caboni will also take a 10-percent salary reduction. That money, though, will go toward the Opportunity Fund for WKU families struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“The American spirit is people rallying around each other in times of need,” a statement from Stewart began. “In our lives, all of us are likely to need help from others at some point. This event has been unprecedented and its impact on so many has been staggering. We are in a position where we can do this, and I know many people throughout the nation are making similar sacrifices. We all look forward to better days ahead.”
Indiana running back Ronnie Walker, Jr., is leaving Bloomington to transfer to Virginia.
The former Hoosier, current Wahoo made the announcement Friday on his Twitter account. “Excited to say that I will be transferring to the University of Virginia,” he said, accompanied by a snazzy gif of him transforming from Indiana crimson to Cavalier blue.
A native of Hopewell, Va., Walker was listed as the No. 6 prospect in his home state upon signing with Indiana in 2018. He led Hopewell to a state title as a senior, compiling 1,344 yards and 19 touchdowns his final year as a prep.
Walker was a backup player his two years at IU. He rushed 32 times for 141 yards as a freshman, and 27 times for 80 yards last fall (while also catching 12 passes for 112 yards and a 64-yard touchdown in a 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7. His high carry game came twice, a 9-rush effort against Ball State in 2018 — his first collegiate game — and nine again in last year’s 44-41 Old Oaken Bucket defeat of Purdue.
He joins a running back room that saw four backs compile at least 15 carries, and all are set to return — though no one took the job and, uh, ran with it. Wayne Taulapapa led Virginia’s running backs with 116 carries for 473 yards and 12 touchdowns.