College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 21, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tennessee mourns death of ex-Vols RB Reggie Cobb

THE SYNOPSIS: The former UT great passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. As a freshman in 1987, Cobb ran for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jalen Hurts speculation about to run wild after shaky spring game at Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Oh, yes. That was prescient. In August, Hurts very publicly aired his frustrations over the handling of the competition with Tua Tagovailoa. Later that season, he officially lost the starting quarterback job to Tagovailoa. In April of 2019, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Michigan State DE Auston Robertson dismissed from program after sexual conduct charge

THE SYNOPSIS: While he won’t admit it, this marked the beginning of the end for Mark Dantonio in East Lansing.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 to table conference championship game discussion — again

THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, the Big 12 announced the return of the league title game. After a seven-year hiatus, the game returned in December of 2017.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier still thinks Joe Paterno ‘got a terrible deal’

THE SYNOPSIS: Love the Ol’ Ball Coach. But this was a horrifically bad take. Oh, and happy belated 75th birthday to The OBC.

2014

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Mark Emmert continues to step into it, trip over himself

THE SYNOPSIS: “I believe it was Run DMC who once opined ‘you talk too much, homeboy you never shut up.'” That was relevant then. And still now.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SABAN STILL MAKING EXCUSES ABOUT SUGAR BOWL LOSS*

THE SYNOPSIS: This reminded me that CFT presented Utah with our 2008 national championship trophy. Part of our relentless and righteous effort to rid the college football world of the BcS. Which also included a Q&A with then-United States Senator from Utah, Orrin Hatch.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)