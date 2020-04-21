Independence Bowl lands new title sponsor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Independence Bowl on Tuesday announced it has landed Radiance Technologies as its new title sponsor. The game will be known as the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl from 2020 through ’24.

Radiance Technologies is a Huntsville, Ala., contractor with 900 franchises across the country that services the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and “other government agencies.”

“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”

The Independence Bowl has contracts with the Pac-12, American, Conference USA and Army. The 2019 game saw Louisiana Tech blank Miami 14-0, and the 2020 game Will Likely pit Army against a Pac-12 team.

The Shreveport, La., based game has been in business since 1976. Radiance Technologies will be the game’s ninth sponsor. Walk-On’s sponsored the game from 2017-19.