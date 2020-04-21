Nation’s top 2021 recruit de-commits from Clemson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Korey Foreman, the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2021, verbally committed to Clemson back in January, and he seemingly cemented that pledge when he got a Clemson tiger paw tattoo on his left arm earlier this year.

Turns out, not so much.

Foreman has de-committed from Clemson according to 247Sports. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren also reported Foreman has left Clemson’s recruiting class.

Confirmed five-star defensive end Korey Foreman decommitted from Clemson. He had been committed since January and was one of three five-star defensive linemen commits for Clemson in the past two classes. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 21, 2020

According to 247, who broke the story, Foreman would like to take his visits, which Clemson does not allow committed players to do. Hence, the de-commitment, which begs the question: which schools does he want to visit so badly that he’d relinquish his spot in Clemson’s recruiting class?

The Corona, Calif., defensive end could take visits to USC, LSU, and Ohio State, with Arizona State, Washington, Georgia and Alabama circling. Foreman will graduate in December and could take his recruitment all the way to the early signing period.

Losing Foreman is obviously a blow to Clemson’s class, which now ranks No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings with nine commits. But if there’s any program that can absorb the loss of the nation’s top prospect, it’s Clemson, who signed the nation’s top player in 2020 in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, plus 5-star defensive end Myles Murphy.