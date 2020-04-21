Nation’s top 2021 recruit de-commits from Clemson

Korey Foreman, the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2021, verbally committed to Clemson back in January, and he seemingly cemented that pledge when he got a Clemson tiger paw tattoo on his left arm earlier this year.
Turns out, not so much.
Foreman has de-committed from Clemson according to 247Sports. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren also reported Foreman has left Clemson’s recruiting class.
According to 247, who broke the story, Foreman would like to take his visits, which Clemson does not allow committed players to do. Hence, the de-commitment, which begs the question: which schools does he want to visit so badly that he’d relinquish his spot in Clemson’s recruiting class?
The Corona, Calif., defensive end could take visits to USC, LSU, and Ohio State, with Arizona State, Washington, Georgia and Alabama circling. Foreman will graduate in December and could take his recruitment all the way to the early signing period.
Losing Foreman is obviously a blow to Clemson’s class, which now ranks No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings with nine commits. But if there’s any program that can absorb the loss of the nation’s top prospect, it’s Clemson, who signed the nation’s top player in 2020 in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, plus 5-star defensive end Myles Murphy.
In an attempt to meet a $10 million budget shortfall, Boise State has placed just about the entire payroll on furlough, and that includes football coaches.
All employees making at least $40,000 per year will have to take some kind of unpaid, involuntary leave, with the highest level going up to 10 furlough days for all employees earning at least $150,000 per year.
According to the Idaho Statesman, that means Bryan Harsin plus nine of his on-field assistants will have to take 10 furlough days, while running backs coach Winston Venable will take seven, indicating his salary falls between $100,000 and $149,999. Harsin will lose roughly $63,000 off his $1.65 million salary.
The school’s FAQ page says employees can take their furlough at their (and their supervisor’s) discretion, and must be taken between May 3 and July 31. Employees will not be permitted to perform any work activity during their furlough.
From a work flow perspective, Harsin and his charges Will Likely just take their regularly-scheduled vacations while leaving their cellphones at home (the university issued one, not their personal phones) and their bank accounts un-deposited.
Boise State is the first school to publicly announce mandatory furloughs, though, like Iowa State and its pay cuts, they surely won’t be the last as the nation’s economy continues its pandemic free fall.
The NCAA is making the number 0 an eligible number, among other changes.
The change, approved Monday by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel and announced Tuesday, comes as part of a package of rules changes and tweaks. One of those is that only two players will be allowed to share the same number, and the NCAA is making 0 available to compensate for that change.
In other news, the panel also tweaked its targeting protocol to allow ejected players to remain with their team on the bench rather than forcing ejected players to the locker room. Perhaps sensing outcry from the contingent that would like to see the NCAA adopt a red card/yellow card system, the release restated that the NCAA added a level to its targeting rule last year that requires officials to confirm a targeting foul on review, no longer letting a call “stand.”
The panel also stated that replays should take no longer than two minutes except for in situations that come at the end of a game or are “exceptionally complicated.”
And speaking of end of game or end of half scenarios, the NCAA has changed its timing protocol. In situations where the clock expires at the end of a half but a player was tackled in bounds, replay must now determine there would be at least three seconds on the clock when the official winds the clock. If one or two seconds remain, the half will be ruled over.
Finally, in an effort to reduce pre-game fights the NCAA will now begin officials’ jurisdiction at 90 minutes before kickoff, an increase from 60. The NCAA will also require a coach to be present if players are on the field in pre-game, and all players that step on the field must be identifiable by number.
The Independence Bowl on Tuesday announced it has landed Radiance Technologies as its new title sponsor. The game will be known as the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl from 2020 through ’24.
Radiance Technologies is a Huntsville, Ala., contractor with 900 franchises across the country that services the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and “other government agencies.”
“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”
The Independence Bowl has contracts with the Pac-12, American, Conference USA and Army. The 2019 game saw Louisiana Tech blank Miami 14-0, and the 2020 game Will Likely pit Army against a Pac-12 team.
The Shreveport, La., based game has been in business since 1976. Radiance Technologies will be the game’s ninth sponsor. Walk-On’s sponsored the game from 2017-19.
It should come as no surprise that Power 5 coaching staffs are, on average, younger than their Group of 5 counterparts. The Power 5 is a higher level of ball, so it stands to reason it would require some paying of dues to get there.
Now we have some numbers that prove that hunch.
Paul Myerberg of USA Today dug deep to chronicle the ages of 114 of 130 FBS coaching staffs and found that Old Dominion, led by 39-year-old Ricky Rahne, has the youngest staff in FBS with an average age of all its on-the-field coaches at 32.4 years. The next youngest staff belonged to Charlotte and its 35-year-old head coach Will Healy, with an average of 34.
The oldest staff in the country is LSU’s, led by 58-year-old Ed Orgeron with an average of 55.2 years. The defending national champions are easily the oldest staff in the country, beating out Pitt and the Panthers’ 50.1 year average.
In all, 22 of the top 25 and the entire top seven youngest staffs were all at the Group of 5 level.
That’s not to say everyone at the Power 5 level is collecting their AARP card. Far from it. Five Power 5 schools have an average age of 40 or younger, led by Boston College’s 36.7. Duke, led by 65-year-old David Cutcliffe, has an average age of 36.7.