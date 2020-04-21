Navy Notre Dame
If Navy-Notre Dame is played as scheduled in Dublin, it could be fan-less

By John TaylorApr 21, 2020
I’m guessing this wouldn’t sit well with one side of the Navy-Notre dame rivalry.

Navy and Notre Dame are set to open the season in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 29. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there have already been talks about moving the game to a different location. The Navy athletic director, though, is optimistic the game with Notre Dame will be played as scheduled.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, stated during an interview that pro sports could resume in the summer, provided there were no fans in the stadiums. Appearing that same day NBC‘s Lunch Talk Live show hosted by Mike Tirico, Notre Dame’s athletic director once again pushed back against the idea of college football games being fan-less.

“It is not for me,” Jack Swarbrick stated succinctly. “I don’t know how we reopen our campuses. Put students back in dorms and in dining halls. And then say we can’t be in a football stadium together. That doesn’t feel compatible to me.

“Beyond the fact I think college football needs the marching band and the cheerleaders and the fans and everything that’s essential to the experience. This is more about, we have to be consistent in our approach. I’m not sure how you say ‘we’re okay with the students engaging on the field, but not fans in the stands.’

“Now, might there be approaches to fans in the stands that are a little different, that help ensure safety? Absolutely. But I can’t see playing in empty stadiums.

Tuesday, there was a related development that could potentially impact the Navy-Notre Dame game.

By way of the Irish Times, the government in Ireland will be banning events of 5,000 or more people until at least Sept. 1. From the report:

However, there are a number of largescale future events which require licensing and the involvement of the HSE and Garda Síochána, and public consultation in that licensing process which fall to be determined in advance of that by local authorities.”

“While the issue of restrictions on future mass gatherings is a decision to be taken by the NPHET, in the case of these particular events, and taking account of the impacts on the integrity of the licensing process in the short-term due to restrictions on stakeholder involvement, local authorities have been advised by Government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licenses in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August.

The Times noted that “[a]lthough sporting events are not covered by licenses they are also likely to be canceled in the coming weeks.”  Aviva Stadium, where the game is scheduled to be played, has a capacity of 51,700.

The Sept. 1 date could prove problematic because, as we noted previously, the Navy-Notre Dame game is scheduled to be played Aug. 29 in that country.  Would the two programs travel to another continent to play in front of fewer than 5,000 fans?  Or no fans at all?

Of course, with each passing day, there seems to be a very good chance that the 2020 college football season will be pushed back. Pushed back, perhaps, to February of next year.  Which could very well make this whole discussion a moot point, in reality.

Bill Hancock: Playoff expansion not on the immediate horizon

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020
The arithmetic is simple enough a kindergartener could do it. Budgets across college sports are hurting, the College Football Playoff is bound to expand at some point anyway, so why not drag the future into the present and make everyone some extra money while they could use it?

ESPN pays the FBS conferences a reported $470 million for the three Playoff games each year, so expanding the field could bring in an extra, what, $400 million a year? Who couldn’t use an extra $400 million, especially in a time like this and double especially when you’re bringing to market a product everyone already wants?

The conference commissioners, apparently.

“My bosses are happy with the CFP,” College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN, “but they’re talking and they will continue to talk.”

Of course, Hancock’s job is to speak the words the commissioners want him to say, and in that sense he will be the last person to announce the berth of an eventual (and perhaps inevitable) Playoff expansion.

But the lack of desire hits at a couple of issues Dennis Dodd touched on for CBS Sports last week. First, ESPN exists in the same economy as the rest of us, and Disney may not have the appetite to shell out an extra $400 million or so to air games that, by their nature, are one half and one quarter as compelling as the games they’ve already purchased. And second, expanding the Playoff would be a lot of work that, frankly, the commissioners, presidents and ADs may not have the bandwith to take on right now.

“There are a multitude of issues that go into the expansion of the playoff. None of them can be quickly implemented,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS.

Football coaches included in Boise State furloughs

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020
In an attempt to meet a $10 million budget shortfall, Boise State has placed just about the entire payroll on furlough, and that includes football coaches.

All employees making at least $40,000 per year will have to take some kind of unpaid, involuntary leave, with the highest level going up to 10 furlough days for all employees earning at least $150,000 per year.

According to the Idaho Statesman, that means Bryan Harsin plus nine of his on-field assistants will have to take 10 furlough days, while running backs coach Winston Venable will take seven, indicating his salary falls between $100,000 and $149,999. Harsin will lose roughly $63,000 off his $1.65 million salary.

The school’s FAQ page says employees can take their furlough at their (and their supervisor’s) discretion, and must be taken between May 3 and July 31. Employees will not be permitted to perform any work activity during their furlough.

From a work flow perspective, Harsin and his charges Will Likely just take their regularly-scheduled vacations while leaving their cellphones at home (the university issued one, not their personal phones) and their bank accounts un-deposited.

Boise State is the first school to publicly announce mandatory furloughs, though, like Iowa State and its pay cuts, they surely won’t be the last as the nation’s economy continues its pandemic free fall.

NCAA makes 0 an eligible number, other rule tweaks

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020
The NCAA is making the number 0 an eligible number, among other changes.

The change, approved Monday by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel and announced Tuesday, comes as part of a package of rules changes and tweaks. One of those is that only two players will be allowed to share the same number, and the NCAA is making 0 available to compensate for that change.

In other news, the panel also tweaked its targeting protocol to allow ejected players to remain with their team on the bench rather than forcing ejected players to the locker room. Perhaps sensing outcry from the contingent that would like to see the NCAA adopt a red card/yellow card system, the release restated that the NCAA added a level to its targeting rule last year that requires officials to confirm a targeting foul on review, no longer letting a call “stand.”

The panel also stated that replays should take no longer than two minutes except for in situations that come at the end of a game or are “exceptionally complicated.”

And speaking of end of game or end of half scenarios, the NCAA has changed its timing protocol. In situations where the clock expires at the end of a half but a player was tackled in bounds, replay must now determine there would be at least three seconds on the clock when the official winds the clock. If one or two seconds remain, the half will be ruled over.

Finally, in an effort to reduce pre-game fights the NCAA will now begin officials’ jurisdiction at 90 minutes before kickoff, an increase from 60. The NCAA will also require a coach to be present if players are on the field in pre-game, and all players that step on the field must be identifiable by number.

Nation’s top 2021 recruit de-commits from Clemson

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020
Korey Foreman, the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2021, verbally committed to Clemson back in January, and he seemingly cemented that pledge when he got a Clemson tiger paw tattoo on his left arm earlier this year.

Turns out, not so much.

Foreman has de-committed from Clemson according to 247Sports. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren also reported Foreman has left Clemson’s recruiting class.

According to 247, who broke the story, Foreman would like to take his visits, which Clemson does not allow committed players to do. Hence, the de-commitment, which begs the question: which schools does he want to visit so badly that he’d relinquish his spot in Clemson’s recruiting class?

The Corona, Calif., defensive end could take visits to USC, LSU, and Ohio State, with Arizona State, Washington, Georgia and Alabama circling. Foreman will graduate in December and could take his recruitment all the way to the early signing period.

Losing Foreman is obviously a blow to Clemson’s class, which now ranks No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings with nine commits. But if there’s any program that can absorb the loss of the nation’s top prospect, it’s Clemson, who signed the nation’s top player in 2020 in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, plus 5-star defensive end Myles Murphy.