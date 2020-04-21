Ohio State adds 15th blue chip recruit to No. 1 ranked recruiting class

Some of you may be struggling to maintain your pre-quarantine work productivity, what with family members bobbing in and out of your work space, pets constantly demanding your attention, and no fear of the boss peering over your shoulder to catch you reading CFT. Others may be thriving without the constant distraction of co-workers and the time suck of meetings that really could have been emails.

It appears Ryan Day is of the latter group. That’s not to say Ohio State’s head coach struggled to get things done while working from the office. The man arrived in Columbus in 2017 and received a promotion in three consecutive offseasons, rising from co-offensive coordinator to head coach in a span of three years. Clearly, that is not the case.

But ever since he started working from home, it appears the man has done nothing but sit on the phone and recruit.

The latest evidence comes in the form of Jantzen Dunn, a 4-star athlete from Bowling Green, Ky., who committed to the Buckeyes on Monday.

Dunn’s pledge increases Ohio State’s lead over North Carolina (and, obviously, everyone else in the sport) for the nation’s top 2021 recruiting class.

In a class that claims 17 players to date, Dunn is the fifteenth member to carry four or five stars next to his name. Not only that, he is the seventh player to commit since March 15, joining (in chronological order): 4-star corner Jakailin Johnson, 4-star running back Evan Pryor, 3-star corner Devonta Smith, 4-star safety Andre Turrentine, 5-star running back TreVeyon Henderson, and 4-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who committed last Wednesday.