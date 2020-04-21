Getty Images

Study: Old Dominion has nation’s youngest coaching staff, LSU the oldest

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It should come as no surprise that Power 5 coaching staffs are, on average, younger than their Group of 5 counterparts. The Power 5 is a higher level of ball, so it stands to reason it would require some paying of dues to get there.

Now we have some numbers that prove that hunch.

Paul Myerberg of USA Today dug deep to chronicle the ages of 114 of 130 FBS coaching staffs and found that Old Dominion, led by 39-year-old Ricky Rahne, has the youngest staff in FBS with an average age of all its on-the-field coaches at 32.4 years. The next youngest staff belonged to Charlotte and its 35-year-old head coach Will Healy, with an average of 34.

The oldest staff in the country is LSU’s, led by 58-year-old Ed Orgeron with an average of 55.2 years. The defending national champions are easily the oldest staff in the country, beating out Pitt and the Panthers’ 50.1 year average.

In all, 22 of the top 25 and the entire top seven youngest staffs were all at the Group of 5 level.

That’s not to say everyone at the Power 5 level is collecting their AARP card. Far from it. Five Power 5 schools have an average age of 40 or younger, led by Boston College’s 36.7. Duke, led by 65-year-old David Cutcliffe, has an average age of 36.7.

Independence Bowl lands new title sponsor

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Independence Bowl on Tuesday announced it has landed Radiance Technologies as its new title sponsor. The game will be known as the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl from 2020 through ’24.

Radiance Technologies is a Huntsville, Ala., contractor with 900 franchises across the country that services the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and “other government agencies.”

“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”

The Independence Bowl has contracts with the Pac-12, American, Conference USA and Army. The 2019 game saw Louisiana Tech blank Miami 14-0, and the 2020 game Will Likely pit Army against a Pac-12 team.

The Shreveport, La., based game has been in business since 1976. Radiance Technologies will be the game’s ninth sponsor. Walk-On’s sponsored the game from 2017-19.

Ohio State adds 15th blue chip recruit to No. 1 ranked recruiting class

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT
1 Comment

Some of you may be struggling to maintain your pre-quarantine work productivity, what with family members bobbing in and out of your work space, pets constantly demanding your attention, and no fear of the boss peering over your shoulder to catch you reading CFT. Others may be thriving without the constant distraction of co-workers and the time suck of meetings that really could have been emails.

It appears Ryan Day is of the latter group. That’s not to say Ohio State’s head coach struggled to get things done while working from the office. The man arrived in Columbus in 2017 and received a promotion in three consecutive offseasons, rising from co-offensive coordinator to head coach in a span of three years. Clearly, that is not the case.

But ever since he started working from home, it appears the man has done nothing but sit on the phone and recruit.

The latest evidence comes in the form of Jantzen Dunn, a 4-star athlete from Bowling Green, Ky., who committed to the Buckeyes on Monday.

Dunn’s pledge increases Ohio State’s lead over North Carolina (and, obviously, everyone else in the sport) for the nation’s top 2021 recruiting class.

In a class that claims 17 players to date, Dunn is the fifteenth member to carry four or five stars next to his name. Not only that, he is the seventh player to commit since March 15, joining (in chronological order): 4-star corner Jakailin Johnson, 4-star running back Evan Pryor, 3-star corner Devonta Smith, 4-star safety Andre Turrentine, 5-star running back TreVeyon Henderson, and 4-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who committed last Wednesday.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 21, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 21, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tennessee mourns death of ex-Vols RB Reggie Cobb
THE SYNOPSIS: The former UT great passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50.  As a freshman in 1987, Cobb ran for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jalen Hurts speculation about to run wild after shaky spring game at Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: Oh, yes.  That was prescient.  In August, Hurts very publicly aired his frustrations over the handling of the competition with Tua Tagovailoa.  Later that season, he officially lost the starting quarterback job to Tagovailoa.  In April of 2019, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Michigan State DE Auston Robertson dismissed from program after sexual conduct charge
THE SYNOPSIS: While he won’t admit it, this marked the beginning of the end for Mark Dantonio in East Lansing.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 to table conference championship game discussion — again
THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, the Big 12 announced the return of the league title game.  After a seven-year hiatus, the game returned in December of 2017.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier still thinks Joe Paterno ‘got a terrible deal’
THE SYNOPSIS: Love the Ol’ Ball Coach.  But this was a horrifically bad take.  Oh, and happy belated 75th birthday to The OBC.

2014

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Mark Emmert continues to step into it, trip over himself
THE SYNOPSIS: “I believe it was Run DMC who once opined ‘you talk too much, homeboy you never shut up.'” That was relevant then.  And still now.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SABAN STILL MAKING EXCUSES ABOUT SUGAR BOWL LOSS*
THE SYNOPSIS: This reminded me that CFT presented Utah with our 2008 national championship trophy.  Part of our relentless and righteous effort to rid the college football world of the BcS. Which also included a Q&A with then-United States Senator from Utah, Orrin Hatch.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Missouri DL Antar Thompson facing resisting arrest charge

Missouri football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 20, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

Courtesy of Missouri, we have the first reported off-field incident involving a college football player since the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down the sport.

Multiple media outlets in the area are reporting that defensive lineman Antar Thompson was arrested by university police officers Sunday afternoon on a pair of charges.  Those are one count each of operating a vehicle in a careless/imprudent manner and resisting arrest.

The arrest actually stemmed from a situation that developed Friday night.  From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, an MUPD officer tried to stop Thompson, 25, for a traffic violation and he failed to stop, MUPD’s Sara Diedrich said in an email. Just 10 minutes earlier, a different MUPD officer had stopped Thompson for speeding.

Due to officers knowing the identity of the driver, the brief pursuit was abandoned, Diedrich said. Thompson was taken into custody without incident Sunday afternoon.

The resisting arrest charge is a felony.  The other is a misdemeanor.  Because of the felony count, university policy triggers an automatic indefinite suspension.  It’s unclear if that suspension will preclude Thompson from participating in expanded virtual team activities recently allowed by the NCAA.

A Missouri football spokesperson stated that the program is aware of the development involving Thompson.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle.  The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013.  Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

This season, Thompson will be a fifth-year senior.