UTSA is the latest to show that, when it comes to the football transfer portal, you win some and you lose some. Although the recruiting trail proved fruitful this past weekend to help replenish the roster.

In the middle of last week, UTSA announced that New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins has officially been added to its football roster. A couple of days later, Teddrick McGhee made his way into the NCAA transfer database.

McGhee made the announcement on Twitter.

“Four years ago I made the best decision of my life when I chose to become a member of the UTSA family,” the defensive back wrote. “I have enjoyed my time here in San Antonio, TX as it has shown me a new way of life expanding on what I’ve learned growing up in Memphis, Tennessee. I was an 18-year-old kid from Memphis just wanting to prove that I could excel and be successful in a new environment and on a greater stage.

“Thank you to Coach Frank Wilson and the staff for believing in me and helping mold me into the 22-year-old man I am today. I understand that in life changes are necessary for continuous growth. To all my teammates past and present… I love you guys and I pray that you continue to strive for the highest mark daily. …

“I know UTSA will always hold a special place in my heart.”

McGhee will be leaving the UTSA football team as a graduate transfer. That means he will have immediate eligibility if he chooses another FBS program. The 2020 season will be his last year of eligibility.

In 25 career games for McGhee, the corner started 11 of those appearances. Eight of those came as a true freshman in 2016, three in 2018. He missed all of the 2017 season and the first half of 2019 because of injury.

McGhee finished his time with the Roadrunners with nine passes defended and seven tackles for loss. He also accounted for a pair of interceptions.