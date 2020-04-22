Getty Images

CFP to start bidding process for future championship sites next year

By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The College Football Playoff format will not be changing any time soon, at least for now, and CFP executive director told ESPN on Tuesday that the bidding process for the final three years of the original 12-year contract will begin next year.

Thus far, the CFP has largely kept its championship games inside the family, so to speak. The following are title sites through the system’s first six years. Bolded years indicate the host market is already in the semifinal rotation:

2015: North Texas
2016: Arizona
2017: Tampa
2018: Atlanta
2019: Bay Area
2020: New Orleans

So, six years in, all but two of the CFP’s 18 games have been played in Pasadena, Phoenix, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta or Miami. Looking forward, by 2024, 26 of 30 games will have been played in the same six cities. (Of course, it goes without saying that those six cities happen to be six of the best big-event towns in America.).

2021: Miami
2022: Indianapolis
2023: Los Angeles
2024: Houston

Information on the latest bidding process proved elusive to find, but the time before that, in 2015, four cities submitted bids and did not get chosen for that round or the next: Detroit, Charlotte, San Antonio, and Minneapolis.

There’s no guarantees any of those cities will bid again in 2021, nor that the CFP will choose them. (An outdoor game in Charlotte in January could be dicey, and the Alamodome is a subpar facility by title game standards.) Markets that hosted previously could also jump back in the bidding process as well; Tampa has been aggressive in advertising its plans to jump back in line.

In short, the board is pretty much wide open for the 2025 and ’26 title games, but it would be nice to see the CFP award the games to cities that don’t already have seats on the gravy train.

After a blood disorder cost him two seasons, Kent State WR Antwan Dixon granted sixth year of eligibility

By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
For the first time since 2017, Antwan Dixon will return to uniform for Kent State.

Dixon, a Flashes wide receiver, missed the 2016 and ’17 seasons with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that limits the body’s ability to produce enough blood cells. Dixon received a bone marrow transplant from his father that allowed him to compete in time for the 2018 season, where he quickly became one of Kent State’s best players.

Dixon caught 52 passes for 532 yards and two scores in 2018, ranking second on the team in catches and yards. Last year he caught 34 balls for 333 yards and one score. He closed with a 5-catch, 99-yard, one-touchdown effort in a 51-41 defeat of Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.

That would have been the end of it, had Dixon not been granted a sixth year of eligibility, as he did on Wednesday.

“I am really excited about the outcome for Antwan,” head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He was one of the first individuals we learned about when we arrived at Kent State and to have him and his energy for another season is great. I am excited to see what the future holds for him and the rest of the team this fall!”

Dixon has used his platform and his experiences to raise awareness for rare diseases and has been honored for his work by the non-profit Uplifting Athletes.

Ohio State WR Jaelen Gill to transfer

By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Ohio State has arguably — and perhaps inarguably — the most talented wide receiver room in college football. You’re talking about a group that returns Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and adds the likes of 5-star Julian Fleming, 5-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus top-100 4-stars in Gee Scott, Jr., and Mookie Cooper.

That success comes with a cost, and that cost is paid by Ohio State’s current players.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaelen Gill is set to transfer out of Columbus, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row.

Perhaps a warning sign to Ohio State’s star-studded 2020 class, Gill arrived in Columbus as the No. 30 player in the entire class of 2018, according to 247Sports, and was expected to be the next do-it-all purpose back a la Curtis Samuel.

Instead, Gill caught seven passes in two seasons on the roster — one for 11 yards in 2018 and six for 51 and a score last fall. His time in the sun pretty much began and ended with a 32-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 56-21 win over Rutgers in November.

As a high 4-star recruit, the Westerville, Ohio, product will have no trouble finding a suitor on the open market.

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger becomes latest assistant in $1 million club

By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
In this day and age, it’s almost news if the defending national champion has a coordinator not making $1 million.

Such is no longer the case at LSU, where offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is now in the seven figure club. According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, Ensminger, who made $800,000 in 2019, will see his raise approved in a meeting of LSU’s board of supervisors on Thursday.

Ensminger will take over as LSU’s sole offensive coordinator after Joe Brady departed for the Carolina Panthers. For a moment there, Ensminger was paid less than Brady’s replacement and his purported subordinate in passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, who will earn $807,000 in 2020.

Additionally, offensive line coach James Cregg ($675,000), safeties coach Bill Busch ($425,000), and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph ($400,000) all received one-year extensions.

Despite losing Brady, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, running backs coach Tommie Robinson and their combined $3.5 million in salary — Aranda and Robinson were the highest-paid in their positions across college football — LSU will pay just shy of $3 million more for its coaching staff than it did in 2019. Even when subtracting Ed Orgeron‘s $2 million raise, LSU’s assistants will earn $930,000 and change more than they did last year.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 22, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma could pull off rare feat in 2019 NFL Draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Oklahoma did indeed do just that.  Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft.  The year before, Baker Mayfield went in the same slot.  That marked the first time since USC in 1968 (Ron Yary) and 1969 (O.J. Simpson) that players from the same school went No. 1 overall in back-to-back years.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Hot mic appears to catch Nick Saban criticizing Jalen Hurts
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of myriad developments that preceded Hurts’ transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Brandon Wimbush exits spring as Notre Dame’s starting QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Eight months later, Wimbush exited South Bend after losing the starting job to Ian Book.  A month after that, the quarterback transferred to UCF.

2017

THE HEADLINE: QB controversy in Tuscaloosa? Freshman Tua Tagovailoa impresses at Alabama spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: There was no controversy under center in Tuscaloosa.  At least, not initially.  Jalen Hurts began the 2017 season as the starter.  Tagovailoa, though, ended it with his title-game heroics.  That set in motion the series of events that led Hurts to Norman.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jameis says crab caper was actually a free-food hookup
THE SYNOPSIS: Jameis WinstonShoplifting crab legs because he forgot to playJim Harbaugh.  Ah, those were the days.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Louisville to pay Todd Grantham nearly $1 million in 2014
THE SYNOPSIS: The $975,000 salary made the defensive coordinator the sixth-highest-paid assistant in the country.  That same number would’ve placed him 27th in 2019.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Strong: Texas ‘will not be in the national championship game’ this season
THE SYNOPSIS: Even the then-head coach knew Texas wasn’t back before the season even started.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Beano Cook: ‘Urban Meyer will be the coach at Ohio State in 2012’
THE SYNOPSIS: Exactly 210 days later, Ohio State officially named Meyer as its head coach.

2009

THE HEADLINE: BAYLOR’S ROBERT GRIFFIN III LEAVES TRACK TEAM TO FOCUS ON FOOTBALL*
THE SYNOPSIS: The future Heisman Trophy winner, some may have forgotten, finished third in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2008 NCAA outdoor championships.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)