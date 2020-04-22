College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma could pull off rare feat in 2019 NFL Draft

THE SYNOPSIS: Oklahoma did indeed do just that. Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft. The year before, Baker Mayfield went in the same slot. That marked the first time since USC in 1968 (Ron Yary) and 1969 (O.J. Simpson) that players from the same school went No. 1 overall in back-to-back years.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Hot mic appears to catch Nick Saban criticizing Jalen Hurts

THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of myriad developments that preceded Hurts’ transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Brandon Wimbush exits spring as Notre Dame’s starting QB

THE SYNOPSIS: Eight months later, Wimbush exited South Bend after losing the starting job to Ian Book. A month after that, the quarterback transferred to UCF.

2017

THE HEADLINE: QB controversy in Tuscaloosa? Freshman Tua Tagovailoa impresses at Alabama spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: There was no controversy under center in Tuscaloosa. At least, not initially. Jalen Hurts began the 2017 season as the starter. Tagovailoa, though, ended it with his title-game heroics. That set in motion the series of events that led Hurts to Norman.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jameis says crab caper was actually a free-food hookup

THE SYNOPSIS: Jameis Winston. Shoplifting crab legs because he forgot to play. Jim Harbaugh. Ah, those were the days.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Louisville to pay Todd Grantham nearly $1 million in 2014

THE SYNOPSIS: The $975,000 salary made the defensive coordinator the sixth-highest-paid assistant in the country. That same number would’ve placed him 27th in 2019.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Strong: Texas ‘will not be in the national championship game’ this season

THE SYNOPSIS: Even the then-head coach knew Texas wasn’t back before the season even started.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Beano Cook: ‘Urban Meyer will be the coach at Ohio State in 2012’

THE SYNOPSIS: Exactly 210 days later, Ohio State officially named Meyer as its head coach.

2009

THE HEADLINE: BAYLOR’S ROBERT GRIFFIN III LEAVES TRACK TEAM TO FOCUS ON FOOTBALL*

THE SYNOPSIS: The future Heisman Trophy winner, some may have forgotten, finished third in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2008 NCAA outdoor championships.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)