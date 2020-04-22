LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger becomes latest assistant in $1 million club

In this day and age, it’s almost news if the defending national champion has a coordinator not making $1 million.

Such is no longer the case at LSU, where offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is now in the seven figure club. According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, Ensminger, who made $800,000 in 2019, will see his raise approved in a meeting of LSU’s board of supervisors on Thursday.

Ensminger will take over as LSU’s sole offensive coordinator after Joe Brady departed for the Carolina Panthers. For a moment there, Ensminger was paid less than Brady’s replacement and his purported subordinate in passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, who will earn $807,000 in 2020.

Additionally, offensive line coach James Cregg ($675,000), safeties coach Bill Busch ($425,000), and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph ($400,000) all received one-year extensions.

Despite losing Brady, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, running backs coach Tommie Robinson and their combined $3.5 million in salary — Aranda and Robinson were the highest-paid in their positions across college football — LSU will pay just shy of $3 million more for its coaching staff than it did in 2019. Even when subtracting Ed Orgeron‘s $2 million raise, LSU’s assistants will earn $930,000 and change more than they did last year.