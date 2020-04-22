Ohio State WR Jaelen Gill to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ohio State has arguably — and perhaps inarguably — the most talented wide receiver room in college football. You’re talking about a group that returns Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and adds the likes of 5-star Julian Fleming, 5-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus top-100 4-stars in Gee Scott, Jr., and Mookie Cooper.

That success comes with a cost, and that cost is paid by Ohio State’s current players.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaelen Gill is set to transfer out of Columbus, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row.

Perhaps a warning sign to Ohio State’s star-studded 2020 class, Gill arrived in Columbus as the No. 30 player in the entire class of 2018, according to 247Sports, and was expected to be the next do-it-all purpose back a la Curtis Samuel.

Instead, Gill caught seven passes in two seasons on the roster — one for 11 yards in 2018 and six for 51 and a score last fall. His time in the sun pretty much began and ended with a 32-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 56-21 win over Rutgers in November.

As a high 4-star recruit, the Westerville, Ohio, product will have no trouble finding a suitor on the open market.