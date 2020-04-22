Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley’s brother heading to prep school

By Kevin McGuireApr 22, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Despite interest from a number of FBS programs on the recruiting trail, Ali Barkley has decided he will head to a prep school in 2020. Barkley is the younger brother of former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Ali Barkley has decided to head to Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut. A year at a prep school could help land Barkley with an FBS program in the next recruiting cycle, especially since he is already on so many radars already.

Barkley is rated as a three-star recruit according to the composite ranking on 247 Sports. The Pennsylvania recruit plays running back, just like his older brother, for the same high school Saquon Barkley played before heading to Penn State. Penn State was reportedly among the interested schools of the younger Barkley.

Other schools that showed interest were, according to 247 Sports, Boston College, Temple, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. Barkley never received a scholarship offer from any of those schools.

Nick Saban wonders what college football will look like when it returns

Nick Saban
By Kevin McGuireApr 22, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Nobody knows for sure when college football will begin or how it may move forward. Not even Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Making an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network on Wednesday, Saban expressed his optimistic hope that his players will be able to start making their way back to Alabama’s campus later this summer and the season can go on as scheduled. But Saban is also doing what many of us are doing and sitting and waiting for the green light to get back in a more familiar routine.

“I think everybody knows that quite a bit of the revenue that supports all the sports at any university comes from football,” Saban said during his interview with Finebaum, as transcribed by BamaOnLine. “But you also have to make sure it’s going to be safe to be able to do it. I really can’t make any predictions. I’m hopeful that sometime in the summer the players can come back here and we can get around the players and they can get back to school.”

But the question of what the college football scene will look like when the sport does inevitably return is one Saban is just as stumped on as everybody else right now.

“Are we going to have seats between fans,” Saban asked out loud. “Are we going to come up with a solution that allows people to go to games? Are we going to have to test people to get in stadiums? Are we going to have to play games with nobody?”

Saban is naturally hopeful the COVID-19 outbreak can be combated as quickly as possible, and not just so he can get back to coaching. Saban also expressed a hope that some form of treatment even without an actual vaccine being available could accelerate a return to normalcy.

“Hopefully, if people knew they could be treated for this and they wouldn’t be at risk of fatality, they may be more at ease with what’s happening,” Saban said. “Hopefully, maybe something like that happens and maybe that accelerates the process of us getting back to sports and being able to have all sports.”

Saban went on to suggest he would ideally like to have four weeks available for conditioning before opening any fall camp, a sentiment that has been shared by other coaches around college football, give or take a week depending on the situation.

Lopsided majority of FBS ADs have faith college football will be played

By Kevin McGuireApr 22, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Nobody knows exactly what the specifics of the 2020 college football season will be. From playing as scheduled to modified fall schedules, to playing in the spring, there is absolutely no shortage of scenarios on the table as the entire sports world attempts to figure out how to get going in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Perhaps a glimmer of hope, a vast majority of athletic directors responding to a survey suggests college football will definitely be played in some capacity.

According to a survey conducted by Brett McMurphy of Stadium, a whopping 99 percent of ADs responded affirmatively that college football will be played. But there is a split in opinions on just how the to-be-determined season will go down.

According to McMurphy’s survey results, 24% of FBS ADs who responded (114 in all) believe the season will go off without a hitch. There is slightly more confidence in that happening among power conference ADs (28%) and slightly less optimism from non-power conference ADs (22%).

A total of 41% of all ADs believes a full 12-game regular-season schedule will be played beginning in October or November. 11% of the ADs responding believe the season will begin in the spring.

At this point, it is still too early to know just what will happen with the upcoming college football season. But what is known is the financial value, or importance, to playing a college football season. The impact of not playing football would be felt not just at the gates, but in more lost revenue from media partners. And after schools missed out one significant revenue distribution due to the canceled NCAA basketball tournament, and given schools are having coaches take pay cuts and go on furlough, there is pressure to get a football season played almost by any means necessary.

After a blood disorder cost him two seasons, Kent State WR Antwan Dixon granted sixth year of eligibility

By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
For the first time since 2017, Antwan Dixon will return to uniform for Kent State.

Dixon, a Flashes wide receiver, missed the 2016 and ’17 seasons with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that limits the body’s ability to produce enough blood cells. Dixon received a bone marrow transplant from his father that allowed him to compete in time for the 2018 season, where he quickly became one of Kent State’s best players.

Dixon caught 52 passes for 532 yards and two scores in 2018, ranking second on the team in catches and yards. Last year he caught 34 balls for 333 yards and one score. He closed with a 5-catch, 99-yard, one-touchdown effort in a 51-41 defeat of Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.

That would have been the end of it, had Dixon not been granted a sixth year of eligibility, as he did on Wednesday.

“I am really excited about the outcome for Antwan,” head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He was one of the first individuals we learned about when we arrived at Kent State and to have him and his energy for another season is great. I am excited to see what the future holds for him and the rest of the team this fall!”

Dixon has used his platform and his experiences to raise awareness for rare diseases and has been honored for his work by the non-profit Uplifting Athletes.

Ohio State WR Jaelen Gill to transfer

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 22, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Ohio State has arguably — and perhaps inarguably — the most talented wide receiver room in college football. You’re talking about a group that returns Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and adds the likes of 5-star Julian Fleming, 5-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus top-100 4-stars in Gee Scott, Jr., and Mookie Cooper.

That success comes with a cost, and that cost is paid by Ohio State’s current players.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaelen Gill is set to transfer out of Columbus, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row.

Perhaps a warning sign to Ohio State’s star-studded 2020 class, Gill arrived in Columbus as the No. 30 player in the entire class of 2018, according to 247Sports, and was expected to be the next do-it-all purpose back a la Curtis Samuel.

Instead, Gill caught seven passes in two seasons on the roster — one for 11 yards in 2018 and six for 51 and a score last fall. His time in the sun pretty much began and ended with a 32-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a 56-21 win over Rutgers in November.

As a high 4-star recruit, the Westerville, Ohio, product will have no trouble finding a suitor on the open market.