Arizona president says fall football ‘increasingly unlikely’

As time continues its slow march forward, it’s become increasingly clear that a 2020 football season will happen in some form. At the same time, the window to get the season played as scheduled gets narrower by the day.
The latest blow to a fall 2020 season came in the form of an interview Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins (not pictured) gave to KVOI-AM in Tucson.
“I’m really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall,” Robbins told the radio station, via ESPN. “My sense, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”
If you’d like to take the glass half-full view of Robbins’ comment, it’s in the phrases “in the fall” and “right now.”
The upshot here is Robbins cannot be accused of being some egghead academic who could use the coronavirus pandemic as coverage to take out pent up frustration with athletics that he never could have otherwise done in normal times. Robbins played quarterback in high school, nearly walked on to Ole Miss, and is one of the Wildcats’ most visible supporters.
“What I’ve been hearing more of is that maybe doing something combining both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February 2021, and try to play both of them,” Robbins said. “There will be all kind of implications for television viewing and confusion. I don’t know. We just don’t have any answers right now.”
Again, the operative phrase sentence in that paragraph is the last one.
But as each day passes without a miracle treatment or a dramatic leveling off of cases, a spring football season becomes that much more likely.
As Bob Dylan once famously sang, the times that are a changin’.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the NCAA is pushing forward on a recommendation that could change the whole landscape for student-athletes with the possibility to sign their own endorsement deals. As reported by the AP’s Ralph Russo, a recommended rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness is currently being reviewed by college administrators before being passed on to the NCAA Board of Governors. The NCAA officials are scheduled to meet next week on Monday and Tuesday.
If the recommendation does get fast-tracked to be adopted, the new policy could potentially be in effect as early as next year. As reported, athletes would be required to share all financial details of their contracts to their respective athletic departments.
The use of the school’s name and likeness will be prohibited for the use of the student-athlete. For example, a player from Alabama could sign a deal with a car dealership, but he would not be allowed to use Alabama’s name or logo in any form.
The path to football players being able to capitalize on their likeness has been a long time coming, and now there appears to be a finish line coming into view. The NCAA model of amateurism has long been an outdated policy because the sport of college football (and men’s basketball) has blossomed as the years have gone by. It has been beyond time for the top athletes in collegiate sports to be able to cash in on your profile well before being able to officially turn pro.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is the latest football head coach to take a cut in pay as Colorado adjusts the budget. Colorado announced a handful of salary cuts to head coaches throughout the athletic department on Thursday. Dorrell was among those listed who will be taking a 10% pay cut as Colorado manages its finances in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the university.
Other Colorado head coaches taking similar cuts include men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle and women’s basketball coach JR Payne. A handful of other athletic head coaches will take smaller pay reductions of 5%. The cuts will remain in effect for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as reported by The Denver Post. According to Dorrell’s contract, the new head coach was originally due $3.2 million for his first year as head coach.
The cuts at Colorado are the latest in a growing trend across the county’s college sports landscape, including elsewhere around the Pac-12 with Washington State (HERE) and Oregon (HERE). Syracuse has made similar reductions to coaches, including head football coach Dino Babers. Dave Clawson at Wake Forest (HERE) and Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri (HERE) have also taken cuts. Louisville has eliminated 40 positions throughout its athletics department. And Boise State has furloughed its entire football coaching staff for 10 days. even commissioners have taken pay reductions, including Larry Scott of the Pac-12 (HERE) and Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 (HERE).
Dorrell was hired by Colorado in late February to replace Mel Tucker. Tucker left the Buffs to fill the vacancy at Michigan State. Dorrell was the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL in 2019 before accepting an opportunity to return to the Colorado football program for the third time. Dorrell previously served as the program’s receivers coach in 1992-93 and again from 1995-98.
Des Kitchings is set to join the South Carolina football staff, according to a report Thursday from Gamecock Central.
Kitchings spent the past eight years at NC State, primarily coaching running backs, though he spent 2019 as the Wolfpack’s co-offensive coordinator. He became the odd man out in Dave Doeren‘s game of musical chairs upon the hiring of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Will Muschamp will now play his own game of musical chairs on his offensive staff. He hired ex-Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo to coordinate the offense and coach the quarterbacks, which will cause Bobby Bentley to move elsewhere. Bryan McClendon coordinated the offense and coached wide receivers last year, but he’s off to Oregon with Bobo now running the offense.
With Kitchings on staff to coach running backs, per the report, Bentley could move back to tight ends and Joe Cox, who joined Bobo from Colorado State and was hired to coach tight ends, could shift to wide receivers, the position he coached in Fort Collins.
A South Carolina hiring is a homecoming for Kitchings, who grew up in the Palmetto State and is a member of the Furman athletics hall of fame.
Greg Schiano put his hard hat on as soon as he returned to Rutgers and went right to work mining the transfer market. He returned to the earth’s surface with another gem.
Former Minnesota defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu became the latest to commit to Rutgers on Thursday, giving Rutgers eight transfers since Schiano’s hiring.
The former 3-star recruit redshirted in 2018, then appeared in three games in 2019. He was named Minnesota’s scout team defensive player of the year in 2018 and made the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2019.
Rutgers defensive coordinator Robb Smith signed Ahantou at Minnesota, and Knights defensive line coach Jim Panagos was the Gophers’ D-line coach at that time.