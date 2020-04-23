Arizona president says fall football ‘increasingly unlikely’

As time continues its slow march forward, it’s become increasingly clear that a 2020 football season will happen in some form. At the same time, the window to get the season played as scheduled gets narrower by the day.

The latest blow to a fall 2020 season came in the form of an interview Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins (not pictured) gave to KVOI-AM in Tucson.

“I’m really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall,” Robbins told the radio station, via ESPN. “My sense, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”

If you’d like to take the glass half-full view of Robbins’ comment, it’s in the phrases “in the fall” and “right now.”

The upshot here is Robbins cannot be accused of being some egghead academic who could use the coronavirus pandemic as coverage to take out pent up frustration with athletics that he never could have otherwise done in normal times. Robbins played quarterback in high school, nearly walked on to Ole Miss, and is one of the Wildcats’ most visible supporters.

“What I’ve been hearing more of is that maybe doing something combining both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February 2021, and try to play both of them,” Robbins said. “There will be all kind of implications for television viewing and confusion. I don’t know. We just don’t have any answers right now.”

Again, the operative phrase sentence in that paragraph is the last one.

But as each day passes without a miracle treatment or a dramatic leveling off of cases, a spring football season becomes that much more likely.