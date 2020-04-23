Karl Dorrell takes 10% pay cut at Colorado

As Bob Dylan once famously sang, the times that are a changin’.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the NCAA is pushing forward on a recommendation that could change the whole landscape for student-athletes with the possibility to sign their own endorsement deals. As reported by the AP’s Ralph Russo, a recommended rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness is currently being reviewed by college administrators before being passed on to the NCAA Board of Governors. The NCAA officials are scheduled to meet next week on Monday and Tuesday.

If the recommendation does get fast-tracked to be adopted, the new policy could potentially be in effect as early as next year. As reported, athletes would be required to share all financial details of their contracts to their respective athletic departments.

The use of the school’s name and likeness will be prohibited for the use of the student-athlete. For example, a player from Alabama could sign a deal with a car dealership, but he would not be allowed to use Alabama’s name or logo in any form.

The path to football players being able to capitalize on their likeness has been a long time coming, and now there appears to be a finish line coming into view. The NCAA model of amateurism has long been an outdated policy because the sport of college football (and men’s basketball) has blossomed as the years have gone by. It has been beyond time for the top athletes in collegiate sports to be able to cash in on your profile well before being able to officially turn pro.

