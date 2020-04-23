Getty Images

Report: Former Minnesota DL Mayan Ahanoutu becomes Greg Schiano’s eighth transfer

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Greg Schiano put his hard hat on as soon as he returned to Rutgers and went right to work mining the transfer market. He returned to the earth’s surface with another gem.

Former Minnesota defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu became the latest to commit to Rutgers on Thursday, giving Rutgers eight transfers since Schiano’s hiring.

The former 3-star recruit redshirted in 2018, then appeared in three games in 2019. He was named Minnesota’s scout team defensive player of the year in 2018 and made the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2019.

Rutgers defensive coordinator Robb Smith signed Ahantou at Minnesota, and Knights defensive line coach Jim Panagos was the Gophers’ D-line coach at that time.

Report: South Carolina to hire ex-NC State aide Des Kitchings

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
Des Kitchings is set to join the South Carolina football staff, according to a report Thursday from Gamecock Central.

Kitchings spent the past eight years at NC State, primarily coaching running backs, though he spent 2019 as the Wolfpack’s co-offensive coordinator. He became the odd man out in Dave Doeren‘s game of musical chairs upon the hiring of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Will Muschamp will now play his own game of musical chairs on his offensive staff. He hired ex-Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo to coordinate the offense and coach the quarterbacks, which will cause Bobby Bentley to move elsewhere. Bryan McClendon coordinated the offense and coached wide receivers last year, but he’s off to Oregon with Bobo now running the offense.

With Kitchings on staff to coach running backs, per the report, Bentley could move back to tight ends and Joe Cox, who joined Bobo from Colorado State and was hired to coach tight ends, could shift to wide receivers, the position he coached in Fort Collins.

A South Carolina hiring is a homecoming for Kitchings, who grew up in the Palmetto State and is a member of the Furman athletics hall of fame.

Ohio State continues hot streak on recruiting trail with eighth commitment of quarantine

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
If it seems like we’ve got a story about a new Ohio State commitment every couple days… it’s because Ohio State gets a new commitment every couple of days.

Ryan Day added to his No. 1-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday by landing 4-star athlete Jantzen Dunn. Dunn became the 17th member of Ohio State’s class, the 15th player rated 5- or 4-stars, and the seventh player to join the class since March 15, joining 4-star corner Jakailin Johnson, 4-star running back Evan Pryor, 3-star corner Devonta Smith, 4-star safety Andre Turrentine, 5-star running back TreVeyon Henderson, and 4-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who committed last Wednesday.

This Wednesday, Day landed the pledge of 4-star cornerback Jyaire Brown. A New Orleans native, Brown is the first member of Ohio State’s 2022 class.

Presumably, Day will ring in the weekend tomorrow with his first commitment of the 2032 class.

Joe Burrow buys billboard ad thanking LSU fans

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NFL draft is tonight, which means this is the last day Joe Burrow will be primarily associated with LSU. By roughly 8:15 ET tonight, Burrow will transform from a Bayou Bengal to just a Cincinnati Bengal.

And with graduation day upon us, it’s a perfect time to stop and reflect. Burrow is every bit a storybook character, the favorite son left out of the mix at Ohio State who bet on himself by transferring to a foreign land. After modest success in Year One at LSU, he lit the world on fire in an unforgettable 2019 season: 76.3 percent completions on 527 passes for 5,671 yards with a whopping 60 touchdowns against six interceptions, good for an FBS record 201.96 rating, a record-breaking landslide Heisman victory, a national championship and, soon, a No. 1 pick.

As Burrow officially packs his bags to leave Louisiana — though he assuredly left for NFL draft prep long ago — to return to his native Ohio, Burrow purchased this billboard ad to thank the people of Louisiana for adopting him as one of their own.

This seems like the kind of thing LSU would do in Burrow’s name, but who cares. LSU fans will return the gratitude to Burrow a thousand fold all the same.

Nick Saban wonders what college football will look like when it returns

By Kevin McGuireApr 22, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Nobody knows for sure when college football will begin or how it may move forward. Not even Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Making an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network on Wednesday, Saban expressed his optimistic hope that his players will be able to start making their way back to Alabama’s campus later this summer and the season can go on as scheduled. But Saban is also doing what many of us are doing and sitting and waiting for the green light to get back in a more familiar routine.

“I think everybody knows that quite a bit of the revenue that supports all the sports at any university comes from football,” Saban said during his interview with Finebaum, as transcribed by BamaOnLine. “But you also have to make sure it’s going to be safe to be able to do it. I really can’t make any predictions. I’m hopeful that sometime in the summer the players can come back here and we can get around the players and they can get back to school.”

But the question of what the college football scene will look like when the sport does inevitably return is one Saban is just as stumped on as everybody else right now.

“Are we going to have seats between fans,” Saban asked out loud. “Are we going to come up with a solution that allows people to go to games? Are we going to have to test people to get in stadiums? Are we going to have to play games with nobody?”

Saban is naturally hopeful the COVID-19 outbreak can be combated as quickly as possible, and not just so he can get back to coaching. Saban also expressed a hope that some form of treatment even without an actual vaccine being available could accelerate a return to normalcy.

“Hopefully, if people knew they could be treated for this and they wouldn’t be at risk of fatality, they may be more at ease with what’s happening,” Saban said. “Hopefully, maybe something like that happens and maybe that accelerates the process of us getting back to sports and being able to have all sports.”

Saban went on to suggest he would ideally like to have four weeks available for conditioning before opening any fall camp, a sentiment that has been shared by other coaches around college football, give or take a week depending on the situation.

