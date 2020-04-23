Report: South Carolina to hire ex-NC State aide Des Kitchings

Des Kitchings is set to join the South Carolina football staff, according to a report Thursday from Gamecock Central.
Kitchings spent the past eight years at NC State, primarily coaching running backs, though he spent 2019 as the Wolfpack’s co-offensive coordinator. He became the odd man out in Dave Doeren‘s game of musical chairs upon the hiring of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Will Muschamp will now play his own game of musical chairs on his offensive staff. He hired ex-Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo to coordinate the offense and coach the quarterbacks, which will cause Bobby Bentley to move elsewhere. Bryan McClendon coordinated the offense and coached wide receivers last year, but he’s off to Oregon with Bobo now running the offense.
With Kitchings on staff to coach running backs, per the report, Bentley could move back to tight ends and Joe Cox, who joined Bobo from Colorado State and was hired to coach tight ends, could shift to wide receivers, the position he coached in Fort Collins.
A South Carolina hiring is a homecoming for Kitchings, who grew up in the Palmetto State and is a member of the Furman athletics hall of fame.