Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Greg Schiano takes a pay cut as Rutgers adjusts to COVID-19 impact

By Kevin McGuireApr 24, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck is not the only Big Ten football coach taking a pay cut in the COVID-19 pandemic. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will be among those taking a pay reduction after Rutgers announced a number of financial adjustments in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Like so many colleges and universities around the country, Rutgers has been faced with an unprecedented financial hit due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus. In a letter to the Rutgers community on Friday, Rutgers president Robert Barchi says the university anticipates a shortfall of approximately $200 million from the school’s anticipated budget for the remainder of the fiscal year. To address the finances of the university, Barchi has recommended a temporary freeze on undergraduate tuition, which naturally is another financial concern for the university.

To help counterbalance that decision as much as possible, Barchi, chancellors, executive vice presidents, Rutgers athletics director Pat Hobbs, Schiano, men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell, and women’s basketball coach Vivian Stringer are taking 10 percent pay cuts. The 10 percent reduction has become a bit of a standard for schools reducing pay for university officials and the highest-paid head coaches. A handful of other administrators within the university will take pay cuts of five percent.

It was previously reported Rutgers will pay Schiano an average of $4 million annually.

Oregon State’s transfer addition from Auburn back in transfer portal

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Oregon State at Washington
Photo by Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 24, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Safe to say the Oregon State experience did not quite pan out for defensive end Charles Moore. Moore is reportedly back in the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in the last calendar year and will begin evaluating his potential options moving forward. News of Moore’s return to the transfer portal was reported by The Oregonian on Friday.

A player who enters his name in the transfer portal is free to have communication with any other college football program interested din recruiting him to their program. Most players do eventually move on to a new school after dipping their toes in the transfer portal, although it is not unprecedented for players too pull their names out of the portal and stay where they are.

It would seem Moore will be moving on from the Beavers after a brief stay in Corvallis. Despite transferring to Oregon State last November, Moore did not participate in any of the four spring practices Oregon State was able to conduct. Orgeon State’s spring practices were cut short once the coronavirus outbreak forced sports and athletic activities to close down from coast to coast.

Moore originally signed with Auburn in the Class of 2019. At the same time, Moore also enrolled with a junior college program to focus on improving a grade requirement to be eligible with the Tigers. Moore left Auburn in the middle of September while continuing on with the JUCO program. Two months later, he made the decision to head to Oregon State.

The former four-star recruit will now look for somewhere to land on his feet and get his football career going.

PJ Fleck the latest coach to take a COVID-19 pay cut

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 24, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PJ Fleck was set to make $4.6 million in 2020. This much we know: That will not be the case. How much the Minnesota head coach will sacrifice remains to be seen.

Fleck held a conference call with reporters on Thursday that left both the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press (see below tweet) with the impression he, along with the head coaches of the Gophers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams, would be furloughed. The Star-Tribune reported Fleck would sit out one week between now and June 30, and one week’s pay would equal a roughly $88,000 pay cut.

However, Minnesota spokesman Paul Rovnak reached out to CFT to state Fleck will not be furloughed, but he will take a voluntary pay cut. The size of that cut was not known at press time.

Either way, Fleck is part of a growing list of college coaches to sacrifice pay as their employer looks to plug holes in its budget.

Heading into his fourth season at Minnesota, Fleck carries a 23-15 record. He led the Gophers to an 11-2 season in 2019, capped by a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl and the program’s first AP Top 10 finish since 1962.

Trainer implicated in abuse scandal by former team doctor remains employed by Michigan

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 24, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Penn State had Jerry Sandusky. Michigan State had Larry Nassar. Ohio State had Richard Strauss. And now, it’s becoming increasingly, sadly clear that Michigan was aware it had a monster of its own in its midst and failed to stop him.

Dan Murphy reported for ESPN on Friday that Michigan’s current head athletic trainer Paul Schmidt knew of and joked about sexual abuse allegedly committed by Wolverines football team doctor Robert Anderson.

According to court documents obtained by Murphy, two anonymous Michigan football players testified that Schmidt and a second employee named “Murph” regularly told players to go see Anderson knowing full well of his reputation.

Anderson, who died in 2008, has been accused of sexually assaulting patients by performing unnecessary rectal exams and “excessive” fondling of patients’ genitals.

“It was always just, like, hey, go see Dr. A. Go drop your drawers. I specifically remember Schmidty’s laugh about it,” one of the players said. “Like I can see him doing it. Murph was a little more quiet. I definitely remember Schmidty laughin’ and cacklin’ about it.”

More than 300 individuals have retained legal representation in regards to Anderson’s alleged abuse, as the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Anderson’s estate brace for a barrage of lawsuits.

“The University of Michigan failed them,” attorney Mick Grewal said in a news release Friday morning. “Failed to protect them, failed to stop an alleged serial predator. We represent and have spoken with over 100 survivors, including professional and collegiate football players, wrestlers, golfers, hockey players, pilots, and people from all walks of life and the pattern is the same. Over the last 4 decades, multiple employees at the University, including Assistant AD Paul Schmidt could have stopped Anderson.”

The Detroit News reported in February that Anderson was fired for sexual abuse by the U of M’s University Health Service in 1979, but continued working for the athletics department for another 24 years.

“The university has confidence in the independent investigation now underway by the WilmerHale law firm,” university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Friday morning. “This firm has deep expertise to conduct a thorough and unflinching review of the facts — wherever they may lead.”

In the meantime, Murphy reported that Schmidt remains employed by Michigan. Schmidt has been at Michigan since 1986 and currently carries the title of assistant AD, head athletic trainer and rehabilitation specialist.

Texas leads all state in first-round picks, but Longhorns and Aggies shut out

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 24, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT
4 Comments

Thirty-two players were taken in last night’s NFL draft first round, says Captain Obvious. While we know LSU won the night in terms of schools, and the SEC in terms of conferences, the state of Texas was the winner in terms of high-school prospects.

A total of seven players who played their high school ball in the Lone Star State heard their name called last night. They were:

No. 3: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions — Grand Prairie, Texas
No. 17: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys — Richmond, Texas
No. 20: LSU OLB K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars — Houston, Texas
No.  21: TCU WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles — Waxahachie, Texas
No. 23: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers — Missouri City, Texas
No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks — Houston, Texas
No. 31: TCU CB Jeff Gladney, Minnesota Vikings — New Boston, Texas

As you’ve no doubt noticed, none of those guys carry Texas or Texas A&M next to their name.

There are reasons for this. As the class of 2017 was making its college decisions, UT was transitioning between Charlie Strong and Tom Herman, and Kevin Sumlin was on his long, slow descent out of College Station.

Texas A&M took a 28-man class that rated 13th in the country, led by 4-star linebacker Anthony Hines and filled with a lot of guys who won’t hear their names called during the draft this year or next. UT signed a 17-man class that placed 25th; 4-star quarterback Sam Ehlinger and 3-star offensive tackle Sam Cosmi will almost certainly be drafted next year.

Okudah was a 5-star prospect who held offers from everyone in the country but was part of a Buckeye exodus joined by 5-star linebacker Baron Browning and 4-star running back JK Dobbins.

Texas was in the hunt for Chaisson down to the end, but the Houston prospect (obviously) picked LSU. Experts said Lamb favored Texas early in the process but Strong was late with an offer.

No one else in the group garnered serious interest from the future first-rounders, to both schools’ regret.