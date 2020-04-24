Oregon State’s transfer addition from Auburn back in transfer portal

Safe to say the Oregon State experience did not quite pan out for defensive end Charles Moore. Moore is reportedly back in the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in the last calendar year and will begin evaluating his potential options moving forward. News of Moore’s return to the transfer portal was reported by The Oregonian on Friday.

A player who enters his name in the transfer portal is free to have communication with any other college football program interested din recruiting him to their program. Most players do eventually move on to a new school after dipping their toes in the transfer portal, although it is not unprecedented for players too pull their names out of the portal and stay where they are.

It would seem Moore will be moving on from the Beavers after a brief stay in Corvallis. Despite transferring to Oregon State last November, Moore did not participate in any of the four spring practices Oregon State was able to conduct. Orgeon State’s spring practices were cut short once the coronavirus outbreak forced sports and athletic activities to close down from coast to coast.

Moore originally signed with Auburn in the Class of 2019. At the same time, Moore also enrolled with a junior college program to focus on improving a grade requirement to be eligible with the Tigers. Moore left Auburn in the middle of September while continuing on with the JUCO program. Two months later, he made the decision to head to Oregon State.

The former four-star recruit will now look for somewhere to land on his feet and get his football career going.

