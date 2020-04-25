When it the NFL draft and the SEC, it just means more players selected than anyone else. Again.

When it came to the 2020 NFL Draft, the only surprise would be if the SEC didn’t lead all conferences in picks. With all three days of the NFL draft in the books, the SEC did lead all in players selected with 63. The next closest? The Big Ten with 48.

This marks the 14th straight seasons that the NFL draft, conference-wise, has been paced by the SEC. The last time the SEC didn’t lord over the player selection meeting? Way back in 2006.

The only “blight” on the process for the SEC? They failed to break the record for players selected in a single draft. Of 64. Set in 2019. By the SEC, of course.

If you really want to show how dominant the SEC is when it comes to the draft, all you have to do is split the conference in half. By doing that, the SEC West’s 38 would finish second to the Big Ten’s total. And the SEC East’s 25? Those would be fourth, behind the Big Ten, its western counterpart and the Pac-12’s 32.

As for the other Power Fives, the ACC finished with 27 and the Big 12 21. With 21, the AAC led all Group of Five leagues. The others?

Conference USA, 10

Mountain West, 10

Sun Belt, 7

MAC, 2

Football independents accounted for nine of the 255 players drafted. Six FCS players were taken, while two and one from the Div. II and III levels, respectfully, heard their names called.