Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina football staff is whole yet again. Officially.

This past week, it was reported that Des Kitchings was set to rejoin the South Carolina football program. Friday, USC confirmed Kitchings’ addition to Muschamp’s staff.

Kitchings will serve as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach.

“We’re excited to add Des to the staff,” the South Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “I was impressed by him in the interview process, with his history with running back play and with his ties in the state of North Carolina, which should be a huge asset in recruiting. He was endorsed by everyone he has worked with and we are fortunate to bring him back to his home state.”

Kitchings will replace Thomas Bown, who left for a job in the NFL. It had been thought that Tommie Robinson of LSU would replace Brown; instead, Robinson took the same job at Texas A&M.

The past eight seasons, Kitchings has served as the running backs coach at North Carolina State. While at NC State, Kitchings also held the titles of:

tight ends coach, 2012

recruiting coordinator, 2014-18

assistant head coach for offense, 2016-18

co-offensive coordinator, 2019

“I’m very excited to come to South Carolina for several reasons,” said Kitchings in a statement. “One, to join Coach Muschamp and his staff. I’ve been impressed watching what they’ve been doing to build the program and I look forward to being part of that staff. Secondly, I’m excited about returning to my home state. Personally, it’s a blessing for me to be closer to my parents and family in South Carolina. I’m also excited about coaching that room,” continued Kitchings. “They have recruited well and there are some young, talented backs on the roster that I’m looking forward to coaching and helping the Gamecocks win games.”